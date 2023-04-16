'Wicked' Film Gives First Look at Ariana Grande's Glinda and Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba

Fans finally have their first look at Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the Wicked movie adaptation.

Director Jon M. Chu shared two stills from the upcoming two-part film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Sunday on Instagram.

"You weren't told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road? FIRST LOOK of the #WickedMovie … currently in production in Oz. 🌪️🫧🧹" Chu captioned the post.

The first photo features Erivo, 36, as the green-skinned Elphaba, mounting a broom away from the camera while wearing a black cloak and pointy hat.

The actress commented on Chu's post with several green heart emojis, "It's been wonderful making magic with you."

The second shot shows Grande, 29, as Glinda, ascending a long flight of stairs in a vibrant pink ball gown and blonde tresses.

Universal's film adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical ⁠— which is based on the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire ⁠— was first announced all the way back in 2016.

In November 2021, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande were cast as the leads. During a March 2023 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jeff Goldblum confirmed his role as the Wizard, teasing that Grande and Erivo are "very good" in their roles.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletterto stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dave Benett/Getty, Stefanie Keenan/Getty, Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Along with Grande, Erivo and Goldblum, Chu, 43, tagged other cast and crew members in the photos, including Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh, who will be playing Madame Morrible.

The cast also stars Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Bowen Yang as Pfannee, Bronwyn James as ShenShen, Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, Aaron Teoh as Avaric and Colin Michael Carmichael as Professor Nikidi, per IMDb.

Chu also teased Faye Dunaway's appearance in the film by tagging her in the post, but the actress' role has yet to be revealed.

Wicked: Part One and Part Two are scheduled to hit theaters on Christmas Day in 2024 and 2025, respectively.