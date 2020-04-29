Why the World's Largest Movie Theater Chain Says It Won't Play Universal Movies, Including F9

AMC Theaters says Universal's comments on releasing movies straight to PVOD "breaks" their business model, but Universal argues the message was misconstrued

There's a war of words brewing between the world's largest theater chain and one of the most successful movie studios — all over digital releases.

The back and forth started on Tuesday, after AMC Theaters took issue with an NBCUniversal executive's statement on the success of the home release of Trolls World Tour. Originally set to open in theaters earlier this month, Universal made the decision to release it on PVOD instead as movie theaters across the world are shut down due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to Universal, the family movie has now made over $100 million in premium, 48-hour VOD rentals for $19.99.

“The results for Trolls World Tour have exceeded our expectations and demonstrated the viability for PVOD. As soon as theaters reopen, we expect to release movies on both formats," NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell told the Wall Street Journal.

The statement didn't sit well with AMC Theaters chair-CEO Adam Aron, who wrote a strongly worded letter to Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley. Aron accused Shell's comments and actions of "breaking the business model and dealings between our two companies."

AMC Theaters then made the shocking announcement on Tuesday that it will no longer screen Universal Pictures movies, including upcoming blockbuster releases like F9 (next year's installment in the Fast & Furious franchise), the James Bond franchise's 25th outing No Time to Die and Jurassic World: Dominion.

Chains like AMC Theaters and Regal Cinemas have long had a certain period of exclusivity on movie releases. It's a business model that has proven successful for both sides for decades. The complications of the pandemic caused Universal to explore other means to get its content out.

Shel's statement "assumes that we will meekly accept a reshaped view of how studios and exhibitors should interact, with zero concern on Universal's part as to how its actions affect us," Aron wrote, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"It is disappointing to us, but Jeff’s comments as to Universal’s unilateral actions and intentions have left us with no choice," Aron continued. "Therefore, effective immediately AMC will no longer play any Universal movies in any of our theaters in the United States, Europe or the Middle East."

He added AMC's decision was "not aimed solely at Universal out of pique," but that it extends "to any movie maker who unilaterally abandons current windowing practices absent good faith negotiations between us, so that they as distributor and we as exhibitor both benefit and neither are hurt from such changes."

Universal Pictures quickly responded, saying the comment was taken out of context and misconstrued.

A spokesperson for Universal Pictures tells PEOPLE, “Our goal in releasing Trolls: World Tour on PVOD was to deliver entertainment to people who are sheltering at home, while movie theatres and other forms of outside entertainment are unavailable."

"Based on the enthusiastic response to the film, we believe we made the right move," the studio continued. "In fact, given the choice of not releasing Trolls: World Tour, which would not only have prevented consumers from experiencing the movie but also negatively impacted our partners and employees, the decision was clear. Our desire has always been to efficiently deliver entertainment to as wide an audience as possible."

"We absolutely believe in the theatrical experience and have made no statement to the contrary," it added. "As we stated earlier, going forward, we expect to release future films directly to theatres, as well as on PVOD when that distribution outlet makes sense. We look forward to having additional private conversations with our exhibition partners but are disappointed by this seemingly coordinated attempt from AMC and NATO to confuse our position and our actions.”