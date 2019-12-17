Why Taylor Swift's Cats Song 'Beautiful Ghosts' Won't Be Nominated for an Oscar

Taylor Swift won’t be celebrating an Oscar nomination just yet.

On Tuesday, the Academy Awards revealed shortlists in the running for nine categories, including Best Original Score and Best Original Song.

Omitted from the list was Swift’s “Beautiful Ghosts,” which she wrote with legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber for her upcoming movie musical, Cats.

Some fans on Twitter are calling it a “snub,” though others have pointed out the likelihood that some members of the Academy have yet to see the film, which could have resulted in its absence from the list of contenders.

Why is everyone acting like Beautiful Ghosts was snubbed by the Oscars as a result of the song itself? Look at the prior nominees of this category.

Making the cut was Beyoncé’s “Spirit,” from The Lion King remake, as well as Elton John’s “Never Too Late.” It is the only film with two potential nominations for best song. John received a second nomination for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman.

The shortlist currently includes a total of 15 songs, which will be cut down to five before members begin voting on Jan. 2, Variety reported. The public won’t know the final five until nominees are announced on Jan. 13.

Swift, 30, officially released her haunting melody — which speaks to a feeling of longing to be wanted and reminiscing on better memories — in November.

Prior to its release, she gave fans an inside look at the creative process behind the song in a Cats featurette that was released by Universal Pictures in October. It included footage of Swift and Webber working together on the track.

“There was an ambition and aspiration to have an original song in the movie,” she said in the clip. “Just very much this understanding of, ‘Let’s write the best song we can.’”

On Monday, the Grammy Award-winning artist attended the premiere of Cats in New York City with her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. Following the show, Swift and Alwyn, 28, were spotted walking-hand-in-hand as they left the Lincoln Center.

The star-studded cast also includes Idris Elba, Ian McKellen, Judi Dench and Jennifer Hudson.

Cats hits theaters Dec. 20.