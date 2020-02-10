Why Priyanka Chopra Jonas Didn't Attend the Oscars with Frozen 2’s International Elsas

When Elsas from all over the world took the stage with Idina Menzel at the 2020 Oscars, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was absent. But that’s because she voices the iconic character in Hindu, but she doesn’t sing for the character in the animated movie.

Chopra Jonas made the exciting announcement last year that she’d be voicing the dubbed version of the hist Disney movie Frozen II for India, her home country.

“Into the Unknown” is up for Best Original Song, a category the film’s original took home in 2014 with the hit “Let It Go.” The memorable performance featured the singers belting the tune in their native languages, including Spanish, Russian, Polish, Thai and Danish.

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is Elsa! Actress and Her Cousin to Voice Frozen 2 Sisters in Hindi Version

In October, the actress, 37, announced she was taking over the role alongside her actress cousin Parineeti Chopra, 30, who will voice Anna (Kristen Bell’s character in the English version).

“Mimi and Tisha are now Elsa and Anna! The #ChopraSisters are finally coming together for Disney’s Frozen 2. Can’t wait for you guys to see us… I mean HEAR us bring these amazing, strong characters to life in Hindi,” Chopra Jonas wrote on Instagram.

Image zoom Frozen II Priyanka Chopra Jonas/ Instagram

Chopra Jonas also released a statement sharing her excitement for taking over the role.

“Elsa is a fictional character who’s known to be strongly-opinionated and level headed, traits that I deeply connect with. This not only made me want to be part of the film, but also gives me a wonderful opportunity to present one of the most-successful animated films to our local audiences,” the actress said.

“My happiness just goes up a notch knowing that Parineeti will be voicing Anna’s character. The two of us have never worked together before and this seems like a perfect movie to come together and an experience that I am going to cherish forever,” she added.

While the first film mostly dealt with Elsa trying to suppress her powers out of a deep fear that she wouldn’t be able to control them, the queen saved the day in the end by embracing who she is. The 2015 short Frozen Fever showed a little bit of Elsa’s new attitude towards her powers after learning how to use them for good. The sequel then saw Elsa take her them to the next level.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9.