Neve Campbell Reveals Why She Took a Break from Hollywood After Scream Success

Neve Campbell may be standing tall in her new movie Skyscraper, but she wasn’t always this confident in Hollywood.

The actress, 44, appeared on Tuesday night’s episode of The Late Show, where she opened up to Stephen Colbert about her decision to take a temporary leave from Hollywood.

“Ten years ago, you had the world on a string,” Colbert said. “And then you left. You went to London. Why don’t you like us, Neve Campbell?”

“I needed a minute,” the star responded. “In my 20s, it all hit so fast and so big that it was a little overwhelming. I just wasn’t interested in the scripts and I was feeling a bit unhappy with the things that were coming to me and I was feeling a little bored of the whole thing and I thought, ‘I want a change.'”

Colbert recalled that Campbell had starred in many successful projects including Party of Five, the Scream movies, The Craft, season 4 of House of Cards and even hosting Saturday Night Live.

Surprisingly, before getting into life as an actress, the Canadian actress admitted that she was very unfamiliar with American pop culture. When the Scream star hosted Saturday Night Live in 1997, she revealed that hadn’t seen the show very often and pretended to know David Bowie, the musical guest on that night.

“I was terrified! And then I found out that my musician was David Bowie, and my friend was like, ‘David Bowie? Oh, my God!’ And I was like, ‘Who’s David Bowie?’ I had no idea. That experience was so wasted on me, because I was clueless!”

The host couldn’t believe that such a star could lead a normal life without being recognized while living in London.

“I was completely anonymous there. I literally did not get bothered once. People would ask me what I did for a living. I’d say, ‘I act’ and they’d say, ‘Oh, okay,” Campbell laughed. “It was so lovely.”

The star will join Dwayne Johnson in the upcoming action film Skyscraper, opening Friday.