Why Michael B. Jordan Shows Off His Love for Lori Harvey: 'I Am Extremely Happy'

Michael B. Jordan is happier than ever — and he's not afraid to show it!

The actor, who next stars in Tom Clancy's Without Remorse (out on Amazon Prime Video April 30), has been showing off his love with Lori Harvey on social media ever since they confirmed their relationship earlier this year.

It's the first time Jordan, 34, is so public about his love life. He tells PEOPLE that it finally felt like time to celebrate his love.

"I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on," he says in this week's issue, on stands Friday. "I am extremely happy."

He adds, "I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we're in. So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work."

Jordan and Harvey, 24, were first spotted stepping off a plane together in Atlanta over Thanksgiving and heading to the ski slopes in Utah in December.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey

A few days after confirming their relationship on social media, they headed off to a romantic getaway in the Caribbean.

"They have gotten serious quickly. It's obvious that they don't want to be apart," a source tells PEOPLE of the couple in this week's issue.

Harvey, the 24-year-old stepdaughter of talk show host Steve Harvey, has been spending more time with the Black Panther actor, 34, on the West Coast, away from her home in Atlanta.