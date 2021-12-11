Machine Gun Kelly opened up about his decision to use two separate monikers for music and acting in a recent interview

Why Machine Gun Kelly Is Going by Colson Baker for His Acting Career: 'Respect for the Art'

Machine Gun Kelly attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence" at Metrograph on March 05, 2020 in New York City.

Machine Gun Kelly attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence" at Metrograph on March 05, 2020 in New York City.

Machine Gun Kelly is making a new name for himself – well, sort of.

The "My Ex's Best Friend" singer, 31, got candid about the reason why he decided to use his birth name, Colson Baker, for his acting endeavors – including his first starring role in the Western film The Last Son – in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I think it's more just out of respect for the art," Kelly told the outlet of dropping his stage name for his movie roles, adding: "If you're looking at a Basquiat piece and you have feelings about him personally, is that fair to the art because of how you feel about him personally?"

Emonite Machine Gun Kelly Credit: Meg Blair/Pollen

"There's music and then there's movies. I don't feel like being Inception in a person," the musician continued, referencing the 2010 Christopher Nolan film starring Joseph Gordon Levitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.

"Like there's a character inside of a character inside of a character inside of a character," he added. "I'd rather it just be me playing a character in one world and then me playing a character in another world."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED VIDEO: Megan Fox Slams 'Patriarchy' and 'Ridiculous' Comments About 4-Year Age Gap with Machine Gun Kelly

While his role in The Last Son may be the breakthrough performance to catapult him into the group of successful musicians-turned-actors, like Lady Gaga and Barbara Streisand, it's not the first time Kelly has flexed his acting chops. According to IMDb, Kelly has had roles in 2019's The Dirt, the 2016 Showtime series Roadies, and 2014's Beyond the Lights.

He also had a small role in the Randall Emmett-directed indie thriller, Midnight in the Switchgrass, where he met girlfriend Megan Fox.

Machine Gun Kelly's UN/DN LAQR Launch Event Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty