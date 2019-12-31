Why Lupita Nyong'o Won’t Comment on Her Personal Life: 'Privacy Is a Commodity'

Lupita Nyong’o isn’t interested in talking about her love life.

The Oscar winner appears on the latest cover of Vogue U.K. where she opens up about keeping her romantic life away from the public eye.

“Privacy is a commodity that is hard to come by,” she said.

“Filming is so time-consuming. And intense,” she continued. “With Black Panther, a lot of us were single. On Little Monsters, nobody was single. Everyone, when they’re done with their day’s work, wants to go home to their families, which makes a whole lot of sense. When you don’t have that it’s very isolating.”

One thing Nyong’o doesn’t mind speaking about is the causes that matter to her.

“I speak up for the things I can personally vouch for,” she says. “There’s a lot going on in this world, a lot of causes that are noble. But I feel most useful when I have a personal connection. And the conviction to say something.”

Image zoom Lupita Nyong'o Steve Granitz/WireImage

While she’s remained single, Nyong’o has made intimate friendships throughout her career. Earlier this year, the actress opened up about what she’s learned since becoming a big Hollywood star with 2013’s 12 Years a Slave.

Nyong’o revealed that finding friends in the industry helped her feel more at home in Hollywood — and those friendships include Jared Leto.

“Jared Leto, he’s still on speed dial, because we were on that [Oscar campaign] journey together and he’s so embracing of me,” the actress said. “There was an intimacy that grew from that, that goes beyond the dating rumors, beyond all that.”

The pair became close on the 2014 awards season trail, where Leto was making the rounds for his role in Dallas Buyers Club and Nyong’o was promoting 12 Years a Slave. The two eventually both won their first Oscars on the same night: Nyong’o won Best Supporting Actress and Leto won Best Supporting Actor.