Julia Roberts Is 'Proud' of Pulling Off Beer-Pong Scene with George Clooney While 'Stone-Cold Sober'

In an exclusive clip from the Go Ask Ali podcast, Julia Roberts talks about filming the hilarious beer pong scene in her upcoming rom-com with George Clooney, Ticket to Paradise

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

Published on October 12, 2022 12:00 PM

Julia Roberts is "so proud" of how well she and George Clooney acted drunk for a scene in their upcoming movie Ticket to Paradise.

Roberts, 54, dishes on the making of her and 61-year-old Clooney's upcoming romantic comedy on the upcoming episode of Ali Wentworth's Go Ask Ali podcast, out Thursday.

In an exclusive clip, the actress says Ticket to Paradise's younger cast members "couldn't believe their eyes" when she and Clooney busted out their best dance moves for the scene.

"We had so much fun, and I will say this: It was so hot. We were sweating. We were not holding back," Roberts said of filming the scene, in which her and Clooney's characters drink and play beer-pong with their daughter (Kaitlyn Dever), her soon-to-be husband (Maxime Bouttier) and their friend (Billie Lourd).

"Basically, [director Ol Parker] was like, 'Here's the space, stay in it, this is where I can see you, and just don't hurt yourselves or anyone around you.' That was pretty much all that we had to do," Roberts explained.

"And just the first take, you should've seen these kids … they couldn't believe their eyes," she added. "They couldn't believe what they were seeing."

Moments from the scene previewed in the film's trailer show Roberts and Clooney's characters ignore a caution that the alcohol they're drinking "is not for the faint of heart," before they drunkenly win a game of beer-pong and celebrate by dancing to House of Pain's 1992 hit "Jump Around."

"We were feeding off each other, making each other laugh — I am so proud of how absolutely drunk we seem in that scene. We were stone-cold sober," Roberts told Wentworth in the clip. "We were hot and sweaty and my hair was sticking to my neck, all the things that I don't like, and we look like we are having the best time, because we were just sort of egging each other on and it was hysterical."

Julia Roberts and George Clooney
Mike Marsland/WireImage

"It was so fun," she added. "We probably could have done it for hours and hours, but they were like, 'Okay, stop. We've had enough. You need to stop now.' "

In September, Roberts and Clooney both joked that filming a single kiss scene between their two characters took "like, six months," in an interview with The New York Times.

"Yeah. I told my wife, 'It took 80 takes,' " Clooney said. "She was like, 'What the hell?' "

"It took 79 takes of us laughing and then the one take of us kissing," Roberts added. Clooney responded, "Well, we had to get it right."

Roberts' full appearance on the Go Ask Ali podcast (a co-production of Shondaland Audio and iHeartPodcasts) is available on all podcast platforms Thursday. Ticket to Paradise is in theaters Oct. 21.

