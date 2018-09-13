Why Judy Greer and Her Husband Are Finally Moving in Together—After 7 Years of Marriage

Judy Greer has made a name for herself as the consummate costar to the likes of Jennifer Lopez (The Wedding Planner), George Clooney (The Descendants) and Jennifer Aniston (Love Happens) in more than 100 films and TV shows over the past 20 years. Now, her career is busier than ever.

She stars with Jim Carrey on the new Showtime series Kidding, plays Jamie Lee Curtis’s daughter in next month’s Halloween sequel and makes her directorial debut with the indie comedy A Happening of Monumental Proportions.

But the Detroit native, 43, also has much to celebrate in her personal life. Her husband, producer Dean E. Johnsen, 50, is finally moving in with her—after nearly seven years of marriage.

The two, who met on a blind date and wed in 2011, kept separate homes because Johnsen wanted to stay close to his two children from a previous marriage in Thousand Oaks, Calif., while Greer lived 40 miles away in L.A.

“Our married life is a little weird,” she admits. “He had his house and I had mine. We spent our nights together back and forth.” Now that her stepchildren are 18 and 23, the duo will reside solely in her newly remodeled home.

Greer may have an unconventional approach to wedded life but it has worked for her.

“I married the right guy for me,” she says adding. “I think marriage is great. He’s the most supportive person I could’ve imagined if I’d Weird Science‘d a husband.”