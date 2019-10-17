Did Jennifer Lawrence Already Marry Ahead of Her Wedding Ceremony? Here's Why That's Possible

Did Jennifer Lawrence already tie the knot? It’s possible.

As PEOPLE previously confirmed, the 29-year-old Oscar-winning actress and her fiancé Cooke Maroney are hosting a lavish wedding ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island this Saturday.

As out of state residents (both live in New York City), Lawrence and Maroney, 34, would need to obtain a marriage license from the town where they are getting married, according to the state of Rhode Island.

The two, however, were photographed at a New York City marriage bureau last month where they obtained a marriage license — which only allows them to marry in the state of New York within 60 days of receiving the form.

In order to legally wed in Rhode Island, Lawrence and Maroney would need a license from Newport, R.I. — which would make the need for a N.Y.C. license unnecessary. If the couple does plan to get a license in Newport (and they can do so even on the same day as the ceremony), then their trip to the N.Y.C. marriage bureau also would have served no purpose.

All of which begs the question: is the couple actually already legally wed — and is this weekend’s gathering more of a ceremonial celebration rather than a legally binding contract?

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney

The pair’s wedding ceremony this weekend is set to take place at the luxurious Belcourt Mansion, currently owned by Alex and Ani CEO Carolyn Rafaelian, who began restoring the property in 2012.

Designed in 1894 by the renowned American architect Richard Morris Hunt, the estate was inspired by Louis XIII’s hunting lodge at Versailles.

The beautiful chateau will host 150 guests for the Oscar winner’s wedding to the art gallery director — where guests are expected to enjoy an extravagant menu complete with an array of hors d’oeuvres and plenty of dessert options, including s’mores, TMZ reports.

Lawrence and Maroney’s union comes eight months after a rep for the actress confirmed with PEOPLE that the pair got engaged in February, after less than a year of dating.

Since first being linked in June 2018, the Hunger Games star has kept a tight lip on her relationship with Maroney. However, this past June, the actress gushed about her now-husband, calling him “the greatest human being I’ve ever met.”

“He really is, and he gets better,” Lawrence said while on Catt Sadler’s podcast Naked with Catt Sadler.

As for how she knew she wanted to marry him, the actress said, “I don’t know, I started with the basics. How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind? It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”