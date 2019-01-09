Why Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes’ Relationship Works: ‘They Make the Most of Their Time Together’

In recent months, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have taken their relationship more public than ever since they were first seen together in 2013. They even wrapped up 2018 with a Dec. 28 yacht outing in Miami, and rode a pair of Jet Skis the next day.

“They chilled, swam and enjoyed the sun and beach activities,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue of their Miami vacation. “It was a chance to get away and enjoy each other.”

The Robin Hood star, 51, then spent New Year’s Eve in Florida with his children Corinne, 24, and Annalise, 10, while Holmes, 40, rang in 2019 by skiing with daughter Suri, 12. The low-key couple aims to balance their time together with family and work.

Holmes and Foxx in Miami on Dec. 30. Mega

“Katie and Jamie see each other as frequently as they can,” the insider says. “They have known each other for years, and both turned out to be great parents, so they also have that in common. They are dedicated to their careers. Plus they give each other space.”

Most recently, Foxx supported the Dallas Cowboys as they faced off against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL playoff game on Saturday.

“I’ve been a fan since the ’70s,” the “Blame It” singer said in an Instagram video.

Holmes may not have been cheering on the Cowboys alongside Foxx, but she and the actor have plenty else in common.

“They are both serious-minded, organized and dedicated to their careers,” the source says.

The couple at a dinner in N.Y.C. in January 2018. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Next up for Holmes: Her film The Secret opens in September. Foxx has numerous projects in the works, including the action-horror movie Spawn and his comedy All-Star Weekend.