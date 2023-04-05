Why Heather Graham Loves Dating Someone Outside of Hollywood: 'It Puts it in Perspective' (Exclusive)

The On a Wing and a Prayer star never married or had kids and tells PEOPLE the latter allows her to "feel free" and "get a lot of sleep"

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on April 5, 2023 10:10 AM
Heather Graham Rollout
Photo: Angela Cappetta

Since last year, Heather Graham has been linked to snowboarder John de Neufville, a welcome change from dating a man in the spotlight.

"Of course, you want someone to understand your crazy schedule, which is different than a normal job, but I like dating someone who's not in the business," the On a Wing and a Prayer star — who's dated actors Josh Lucas and Heath Ledger, British musician Adam Ant and director Yaniv Raz— tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "It puts it in perspective. Sometimes your job becomes so important to you, and then you realize there's so many other things in life that are happening. It's not all about the movie business."

Since de Neufville, 47, considers himself "more of a sports guy," according to Graham, he has been checking out her movies for the first time. "Even the ones that I'm so embarrassed of!" Graham says. "But he always tells me I was great and that he is really impressed. It's sweet."

The Twin Peaks vet never married or had kids, but "I don't feel that I'm missing anything," she says. "If you're meant to have kids, you have kids. And if you're not meant to have kids, then the universe gives you someone or something to nurture. I do sometimes feel like my projects are little kids; I have started to get more involved in producing and writing and directing."

ON A WING AND A PRAYER
Boris Martin/MGM/Courtesy Everett

For more on Heather Graham, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

Graham, who plans to produce a TV series based on Liane Moriarty's Hypnotist's Love Story, believes her choice hasn't always been the popular one.

"I do feel like as a woman, culturally, you're not allowed to say, 'I didn't want to have kids.' Because it's like, what's wrong with you?" she says. "I think as a man it's like, oh cool, you didn't want to have kids. Now, women are getting more free to make their own choices."

Not having children gives Graham a sense of autonomy.

"At the moment, not having kids, I do feel free," the two-time SAG Awards nominee says. "That is pretty great. And I get a lot of sleep."

RELATED VIDEO: Heather Graham Got Back Into Her Roller Skates Because of Girls on TikTok: 'They Inspired Me'

The Wisconsin native tries to be what she calls "a loving parent to myself," which entails saying daily affirmations, practicing transcendental meditation for 40 minutes a day and doing yoga.

"The more that I try being kind to myself, I feel like I can take it into all my other relationships and be more loving in those relationships," Graham says. "As I've grown up, I realized I really need to take care of myself first, and then I actually have more to give other people."

Graham wishes she could tell her younger self to "have fun and love yourself."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Almost like career is secondary," she continues. "I was super ambitious as a younger person, but my most important goal is to enjoy my life. It's so much more fulfilling than trying so hard to be somewhere in your career. Of course, I still am ambitious, but whenever I can really relax and get into a place of gratitude, then I feel like I really can enjoy all the good things in my life, which I have a lot."

The occasional lazy day helps Graham stay present.

"I feel like you can be more productive if you have some really good downtime — one day of just absolute being a zombie, laying around," Graham says. "And then when I go back to work on Monday, I feel like I have energy and I'm excited about it. If you're relaxed, sometimes you're doing better work."

Heather Graham Rollout
Everett

As Graham looks to work more behind the camera, she says she still gets recognized most for her roles in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Boogie Nights, Bowfinger, Drugstore Cowboy, The Hangover and Twin Peaks.

"I'm grateful that I'm in some things that people remember and that I still get to keep working," she says. "So many people want to be actors and don't ever get to work. I got to support myself doing this, so I am grateful."

On a Wing and a Prayer streams Friday on Amazon Prime Video.

Related Articles
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Share Fun Behind-the-Scenes Clip Filming 'Murder Mystery 2'
Jennifer Aniston Shares Fun Behind-the-Scenes Clip Filming 'Murder Mystery 2' with Adam Sandler
Max Minghella and Elle Fanning attend the Global Premiere Screening of Paramount Pictures' "Babylon" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Elle Fanning Confirms Max Minghella Breakup, Says She's Still 'a Hopeless Romantic'
Jack Black and fellow cast members attend the premiere of the movie "School of Rock" at the Cinerama Dome September 24, 2003 in Hollywood, California.
Jack Black Is 'Looking Forward to Seeing All the Grownups' at Upcoming 'School of Rock' 20-Year Reunion
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Spotted Together in Hawaii amid Relationship Issues
Kate Bosworth and Justin Long in Ireland
Kate Bosworth Reveals Justin Long Proposed to Her After They Had 'Spoken to a Therapist' Together
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow sits in court on March 23, 2023, in Park City, Utah. Terry Sanderson is suing actress Gwyneth Paltrow for $300,000, claiming she recklessly crashed into him while the two were skiing on a beginner run at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah in 2016.
Gwyneth Paltrow Was 'Very Stressed' During Trial, Says Source: 'In a Lighter Mood Now' (Exclusive)
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City.
Alec Baldwin Celebrates 11th Anniversary of Engagement to Hilaria Baldwin: 'An Ocean of Memories'
EXCLUSIVE: Tom Holland along with Zendaya seen leaving from Mumbai post their recent visit in Mumbai for India‚Äôs Newest Cultural Landmark Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)
Zendaya and Tom Holland Spotted Holding Hands in Mumbai, India — See the Photos
Reese Witherspoon attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Your Place Or Mine"
Reese Witherspoon Leaning on Friends amid Divorce: 'She Has a Lot of Support' (Source) [Exclusive]
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: 77th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Reese Witherspoon Officially Files for Divorce After Announcing Jim Toth Split, Prenup in Place
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Nashville, TN - *WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 7:30 PM EST ON APRIL 1st 2023* Actress Reese Witherspoon is pictured for the first time in Nashville after announcing last Friday she was splitting up with Jim Toth, her husband of nearly 12 years. Reese met up with a friend Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams while out running errands around town. Pictured: Reese Witherspoon BACKGRID USA 1 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Reese Witherspoon Spotted for First Time Since Divorce Announcement with Jim Toth
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqec4KMJKgI/?hl=en. Josh Hall/Instagram
Christina Hall's Husband Josh Jokes on Anniversary: 'How Long Will This One Last?'
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell
Goldie Hawn Smiles as She and Kurt Russell Leave Dinner with Son Boston
Viola Davis, Julius Tennon
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon Recall How They First Met: She 'Promptly Called Me a Month Later'
Chris Pine
Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page Joke About Being Thirsted Over Online: 'We're Into It'
Jodie Turner Smith
Jodie Turner-Smith on Joining the 'Jennifer Aniston & Adam Sandler Cinematic Universe': It's 'Major'