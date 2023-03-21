Why Gwyneth Paltrow Is on Trial in Utah Over a 2016 Ski Collision

Retired Utah doctor Terry Sanderson filed a lawsuit against Gwyneth Paltrow for alleged negligence in a 2016 crash on the slopes at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 21, 2023 03:10 PM

Gwyneth Paltrow is appearing in a Park City, Utah court room this week for a civil lawsuit over a 2016 incident on the slopes.

On Tuesday, the Academy Award winner, 50, made her first appearance at Park City District Court in the civil trial, which is expected to last eight days, for a lawsuit brought against her by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, who first filed a lawsuit against her back in Jan. 2019.

In Sanderson's 2019 lawsuit, he accused Paltrow of colliding with him from behind while skiing down a beginner-level slope at Deer Valley Resort with a ski instructor back in Feb. 2016. Sanderson also alleged the ski instructor filed a false report claiming Paltrow did not cause the accident at the time.

Sanderson originally described the incident as "a hit-and-run ski crash at Deer Valley, Utah" where Paltrow allegedly "skied out of control and hit" him in the back, adding she "got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured," according to his 2019 lawsuit.

Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash Case | Day 1 Sanderson v. Paltrow
Court TV

The doctor requested damages in excess of $3.1 million, claiming the crash resulted in "permanent traumatic brain injury," four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement

A rep for Paltrow told PEOPLE at the time: "This lawsuit is completely without merit. Anyone who reads the facts will realize that."

Gwyneth Paltrow, Terry Sanderson
Manny Carabel/WireImage; Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Paltrow also denied the allegations in a countersuit filed the next month, claiming that Sanderson actually was the one who hit her from behind and is now trying to "exploit her celebrity and wealth."

The Goop mogul's countersuit says that Sanderson "apologized" for the accident at the time. It also claims that the ski instructor, Eric Christiansen, recorded Sanderson in the initial incident report, saying "he had not seen Ms. Paltrow."

"She did not knock him down. He knocked her down. He was not knocked out. Ms. Paltrow was skiing carefully. She skied slowly to stay behind her children, who were receiving skiing instruction slightly further down the mountain," the actress alleged in her 2019 countersuit.

Before a jury was sworn in on Tuesday, Judge Kent R. Holmberg ruled that the jury will not hear arguments concerning an alleged "hit-and-run," as Dr. Sanderson claimed in his lawsuit. The judge said that he established, via evidence, that Paltrow had stopped and determined that Sanderson did not have any significant injuries before she and a ski instructor, who was with her at the time, left the scene of the incident.

"Distracted skiers cause crashes," Sanderson's attorney, Lawrence Buhler, said in his opening statement Tuesday as he alleged Paltrow was "blindly skiing down a mountain while looking up and to the side" before the crash occurred.

"She knew what she was doing was dangerous. She knew she was reckless," Buhler added, noting that Sanderson received four broken ribs and "permanent brain damage" from the incident.

Paltrow's attorney Stephen Owens alleged in his opening statement that Sanderson captured GoPro footage of the incident that has not been established as evidence in the case. He also argued that Sanderson texted one of his daughters "I'm famous" in the hours after the initial incident.

According to a calendar of scheduled hearings for the case, the trial is expected to run through Thursday, March 30.

Related Articles
Gwyneth Paltrow arrives to stand trial at the Third District Court in Park City, Utah. A lawsuit filed by a retired optometrist who says the actress-turned-lifestyle influencer violently crashed into him while skiing in Utah in 2016 at one of the most upscale ski resorts in the U.S. Paltrow denies she is responsible and has filed a counterclaim.
Gwyneth Paltrow Arrives in Utah Court for Lawsuit Over 2016 Ski Collision
Gwyneth Paltrow, Terry Sanderson
Gwyneth Paltrow to Appear in Court Over 2016 Hit-and-Run Ski Crash Lawsuit
Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of "The Expendables 3" in Los Angeles
Tom Sizemore's Life, Career and Controversies: Everything to Know
Bethenny Frankel, Aspen - Celebs on Vacation
Celeb Snow Bunnies! Where Bethenny Frankel, Nick Jonas and More Stars Are Hitting the Slopes
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 4: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally retouched) Marilyn Manson arrives at 'The Art Of Elysium's 13th Annual Celebration - Heaven' at Hollywood Palladium on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
New Marilyn Manson Accuser Files Lawsuit Claiming Years of Sexual Violence That Began at 16
Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner
Parents of Siblings, 4 and 6, Killed by Truck at Mini Golf Course Will File Suit After Driver Isn't Charged
Danny Masterson and Ashton Kutcher pose at Music City Convention Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Ashton Kutcher Wants 'That '70s Show' Costar Danny Masterson to Be 'Innocent' in Ongoing Rape Trial
(FILES) In this file undated handout photo taken at an undisclosed location and released on August 9, 2021 by the United States District Couty for the Southern District of New York shows (L-R) Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell posing for a photo. - Disgraced former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed in a jailhouse interview with a UK broadcaster that a decades-old photograph of Prince Andrew with his arm around his sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre's waist and Maxwell standing next to them -- said to have been taken in London in 2001 -- is "fake". Maxwell, is imprisoned in a Florida penitentiary after her conviction and 20-year sentence for helping late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls. (Photo by Handout / US District Court - Southern District of New York (SDNY) / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (Photo by HANDOUT/US District Court - Southern Dis/AFP via Getty Images)
Ghislaine Maxwell Claims Infamous Picture of Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Is 'Fake'
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 1, 2023 in Landover, Maryland
Quarterback Deshaun Watson: His Lawsuits, Suspension and NFL Reinstatement
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie Calls Brad Pitt's Winery Lawsuit 'Part of a Problematic Pattern' in New Court Filing
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp
Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp Verdict Has 'Chilling Effect' on Women, Demands Reversal or New Trial
Ben Chew (L) and Camille Vasquez, attorneys for US actor Johnny Depp, address the media outside the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse
Johnny Depp Teams Up with Lawyers Camille Vasquez, Ben Chew Again for Upcoming On-Set Assault Trial
Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie
Gabby Petito's Family Wins $3 Million from Brian Laundrie's Estate In Wrongful Death Suit
Johnny Depp attends the promotion of the animated series "Puffins"
Johnny Depp Reunites with His Hollywood Vampires Band for Overseas Tour Dates After Defamation Trial
danny-masterson
Danny Masterson Rape Trial Declared a Mistrial After Jurors Are Unable to Come to Unanimous Verdict
Gabby Petito
Family of Gabby Petito Will File $50M Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Moab Police After Recorded Encounter