Why Glen Powell Is Your New Hollywood Crush - And is Wowing Leonardo DiCaprio and Channing Tatum

Get ready — you’re about to add a new name to your Hollywood crush list.

With a memorable role in Hidden Figures, Glen Powell is making waves in Hollywood for his combo of good looks and impressive talent. The actor, 29, stars in Netflix’s latest romcom Set It Up, with Zoey Deutch, Taye Diggs and Lucy Liu and has a long list of projects in the works that will keep him in the spotlight for months to come.

But although he’s a handsome face with a charming personality, the actor packs the double punch of also being a skilled writer and producer. Read on for all the reasons Powell is the next big thing in Hollywood.

Glen Powell Sam Aronov/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty

He’s following in the footsteps of some serious heavyweights

Powell is aiming for the big leagues when it comes to goals for his career.

“I think most people that I’ve modeled my career after have had a really strong hand in the development process,” Powell says. “I’ve gotten to work with Sylvester Stallone, Kevin Costner, we’re talking to Tom Cruise about something right now. It’s all these guys that are very influential and they know what they do and they know what they do well.”

He can also count a major heavyweight in his corner: Denzel Washington. The Oscar winner has given Powell advice in the past about starting a career as an actor and writer.

“Denzel Washington is another that’s been a mentor since I’ve moved out here,” he says. “Denzel writes and directs and produces and stars. He just goes, ‘Don’t look at the other lanes. Don’t look at what everybody else is doing. Just focus on what you do better than everybody else, and just work in that lane.’ ”

Glen Powell Noam Galai/WireImage

He’s working on a superhero movie with Leonardo DiCaprio that might actually save the world

His writing career is off to an impressive start. The actor is currently writing a movie version of Captain Planet — a ’90s TV show that doubled as a way to educate kids about the environment. And he’s co-producing it with non other than environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio.

“It’s really, really fun,” Powell says of the movie. “I talked to Leo about it and he phrased it perfectly, which is like, if there is a superhero movie that can actually save the world, it’s this one. It’s irreverent, it’s fun. People love superhero movies, but this one actually has potential to really open up people’s minds and heart.”

Powell with Taraji P. Henson in Hidden Figures Everett

And he’s going to have an ab contest with Channing Tatum

Aside from DiCaprio, Powell is also working with other huge names like Channing Tatum. Even though he says he “can’t really talk too much about” the upcoming movie, Powell still offers an intriguing tidbit.

“All I can tell you is I’m gonna have to get in really, really good shape for it,” Powell teases. “It is an action comedy and it is what Channing does best.”

Powell has some experience doing shirtless work in Ryan Murphy’s Scream Queens, but he admits he’s a little concerned about going up against the Magic Mike ab master.

“I was betting on his metabolism slowing down when we start this thing,” Powell jokes of Tatum. “I’m really gonna have to find a gym and probably live in it for a bit. He’s made quite a career out of having consistent washboard abs for no reason at all, so I’m gonna pick his brain on his workout routine.”

Glen Powell with his mom Cyndy after winning at the 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards for Hidden Figures Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP

But he’s still a Texas boy at heart

“When I really want to decompress and get away I go back to Texas,” Powell admits. “We have a ranch in Texas, so I usually ship people from L.A. and drop them in the ranch and just go ride horses, ski and wakeboard. I play some golf, hang out as a family and decompress. That’s my idea of my perfect vacation.”

Set It Up is streaming on Netflix now.