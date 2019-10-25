Why Felicity Huffman Was Released 3 Days Early from Her 14-Day Prison Sentence 

Prison policy forced Felicity Huffman to be released three days early from her 14-day sentence.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons’ program statement, Huffman was released Friday as is normal policy for inmates who are set to be released on weekends. Her initial release was scheduled for Sunday, October 27.

The 56-year-old actress left the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California on Friday after reporting for her sentence on Oct. 15.

In May, Huffman pleaded guilty to paying disgraced admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to have a proctor change daughter Sophia’s SAT answers after she took the test.

On Sept. 13, the Emmy-winning actress was sentenced to 14 days in federal prison, plus a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year of supervised release.

FCI Dublin — a low security correctional institution for female offenders — currently holds 1,227 total inmates. It’s located just under 5 and a half hours from the Los Angeles area, where Huffman lives with her family.

PEOPLE confirmed her husband William H. Macy visited Huffman in prison on Saturday. He was joined by their daughter Georgia, 17.

Huffman was first seen in her prison uniform the same day, and was later photographed walking outside the premises with Macy, 69.

Before her release, Huffman was expected to adhere to the FCI Dublin’s schedule, including a 5 a.m. wake up call before beginning her day. The actress was to be back in her housing unit by 9 p.m. every day, according to the handbook given to inmates at the beginning of their sentence.

In between, Huffman ate breakfast from 5:30 a.m. to 6:15 a.m., lunch from 10:45 a.m. to noon, and dinner after 4 p.m.

An insider previously told PEOPLE that the family were taking small steps towards rebuilding their family after the scandal rocked their foundation.

“They are talking a lot and spending lots of time together,” the insider said. “They’re going for walks, playing board games and having family dinners. They are a solid group and they are leaning on each other for support.”

Huffman and Georgia also kept up their volunteer work at the Teen Project, a local rehab center for girls who have lived on the streets and who are trying to earn their GEDs, where they’ve been tutoring for almost two years.

“The family has gone through some rough patches but they’re fighting through them as best they can. They know it will take some time,” the source added.