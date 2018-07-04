Why Evangeline Lilly Changed Her Life After Lost — And Moved to Hawaii!

Evangeline Lilly went through a major shift after wrapping up on the TV show that made her famous: J.J. Abrams’ Lost.

Despite the series’ incredible success, the British Columbia native, 38, struggled with becoming a household name.

“I was never enamored by the idea of fame,” she tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, admitting she went through “a pretty dark time” coming to terms with being a public figure.

In fact, she planned on retiring from acting after Lost ended in 2010, and for two years enjoyed life off the grid, moving to Hawaii with her partner, Norman Kali, who worked in film production and is now a stay-at-home dad.

Evangeline Lilly Christopher Polk/Getty

She took up surfing and wrote scripts and children’s books. Lilly also settled into the role of mom, having two sons.

But when Peter Jackson offered her a role in The Hobbit movies, she couldn’t turn it down.

Same with 2015’s Ant-Man, in which she stars opposite Paul Rudd’s titular superhero as Hope Pym, a scientist who goes on to become a crime fighter in the movie’s sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Lilly says she had to find a way to “make peace” with working in Hollywood and “embrace all the things that made me uncomfortable.” She did—and she has her low-key island home life to keep her grounded.

Ant-Man Zade Rosenthal/Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Studios/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

“I had to find a place in which I could be happy,” she says. “And now I very much am.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp is out Friday.