Why Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson and New Wife Lauren Hashian Delayed Their Wedding By a Year

Dwayne Johnson and new wife Lauren Hashian had a very good reason for not getting married until this weekend — their precious little girl Tiana!

Johnson revealed on Instagram Monday that he and Hashian had finally tied the knot 8 years after they first started dating in 2007. But back in April 2018, Johnson told Entertainment Tonight that they had originally planned on getting married that spring before Hashian became pregnant with now 16-month-old Tiana. The couple also shares 3-year-old daughter Jasmine.

“We were going to get married in the spring and we got pregnant,” Johnson told ET at the time. “Lauren felt like, well, you know, mama [doesn’t want] to take pictures being pregnant in a wedding dress, so we’re just going to wait and not quite sure when, but I know it’s going to happen.”

He continued, “The great thing with Lauren is she’s such a rock star. She’s just like, ‘It’s alright, whenever it’s going to happen we’re going to make it work.’”

Johnson, 47, and Hashian, 34, first met in 2006 while the actor was filming The Game Plan and started dating in 2007.

Last July, Johnson cleared up rumors that he and Hashian had secretly tied the knot, and explained that they weren’t in a hurry to wed.

“I just refer to her as my wife all the time. So a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, did you get married?’” he once again told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m like, ‘No. Easy. Don’t rush big daddy.’”

After being crowned as PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2016, Johnson gushed about the pair’s love for each other, explaining that they have “the greatest relationship” because they know how to make each other laugh.

“First of all, she teases me about everything. Everything,” he told PEOPLE. “Nothing is off-limits in our house. And it’s the beauty of it. And I tease her with everything.”

Johnson was previously married to film producer Dany Garcia for 10 years. The former couple, who share daughter Simone, 18, split amicably in 2007.