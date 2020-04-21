Bruce Willis' Daughter Scout Reveals Why the Actor and His Wife Aren't Self-Isolating Together

Image zoom Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images. Inset: Getty Images

Scout Willis is opening up about her family’s living arrangements during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore appeared on the Dopey podcast where she spoke to the host, who goes by just his first name Dave, about being with her divorced parents while self-isolating at her childhood home in Idaho.

Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, has stayed in Los Angeles with their two young daughters, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5. The fact the couple has been living separately has puzzled some fans, but Scout revealed there is a simple explanation for why her stepmom and stepsisters did not join them.

“It’s been so funny because to me they’re just like my super f—— weird parents but to everyone else, they’re at this different level,” Scout, 28, told Dave.

She continued, “It’s actually been really cool. My stepmom was supposed to come up here with my little sisters but my younger sister, who is now about to be [6] years old, at a park, had never gotten the talk about not f—— with hypothermic needles that she found so she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot.”

“So my stepmom had to be in LA waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor so my dad came up here and then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in LA with my little sisters,” Scout said.

The family has converged in Hailey, Idaho, Scout told Dave, which is where she and her sisters, Rumer, 31, and Tallulah, 26, were raised by their parents before they divorced in 2000.

“It’s been really funny to have both of my parents in the house where they raised us, which has been really cute,” Scout admitted. “They’re both such nerdy, adorable, 90s parents in a small town where they chose to have their kids and not be in LA. It’s been pretty cute.”

She added, “It’s some divine timing too, of getting this much time to hang out with them.”

The family has been having a blast spending time with each other, with Tallulah and Moore, 57, frequently sharing photos on Instagram. Tallulah shared a photo of her parents and Scout wearing matching green-striped pajamas.

Heming Willis, 41, commented on the photo with, “Not many can pull that color off! Looking good squad.”

Earlier this month, Moore shared a photograph of the crew holding up Laura Day’s “How to Rule the World from Your Couch.”

Also in the photo were three family friends including Tallulah’s boyfriend Dillon Buss and Scout’s boyfriend Jake Miller,

“Family book club… ⁣How to Rule the World from Your Couch — quarantine edition,” Moore wrote in the caption.