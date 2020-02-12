Why Brad Pitt Needed a Moment to 'Catch His Breath' After His Big Oscar Win

After his emotional Oscar acceptance speech on Feb. 9, Brad Pitt made sure to take a moment to soak in the significance of the night.

“I’m just trying to catch my breath,” said Pitt backstage.

“This is all so flattering… and humbling,” Pitt says in PEOPLE’s new cover story of his win and the outpouring of support.

After Regina King presented him with the Best Supporting Actor statue for his performance in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Pitt was visibly emotional when he addressed the crowd inside the Dolby Theatre.

“Listen, I’m a bit gobsmacked,” he said from the stage.” I’m not one to look back, but this has made me do so. I think of my folks taking me to the drive-in to see Butch and Sundance. And loading up my car and moving out here.”

Image zoom Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S

He continued, “And to Geena [Davis] and Ridley [Scott] for giving me my first shot, to all the wonderful people I’ve met along the way to standing here now . . . once upon a time in Hollywood? Ain’t that the truth. And to my kids, who color everything I do, I adore you.”

It’s been a whirlwind couple of months for the actor who has garnered plenty of new awards to line his shelves. He took home the Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award and BAFTA award and was clearly touched to add Hollywood’s highest honor to that list.

For more on Brad Pitt, pick up this week’s cover story of PEOPLE on newsstands Friday.

Image zoom

RELATED: Brad Pitt Dedicates His First-Ever Acting Oscar Win to His 6 Children ‘Who Color Everything I Do’

After his win, Pitt celebrated alongside his Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood costar Leonardo DiCaprio, 45, at the Governors Ball and later stopped by the Vanity Fair party where the room erupted in applause when he entered.

Image zoom Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S

And while he loves acting, Pitt has stressed the importance of having other passions in life. He has his production company, Plan B, which was responsible for 2014’s Best Picture Oscar winner 12 Years a Slave and also keeps busy with his latest pastime, sculpting.

“I think it’s time to go disappear for a while and make stuff,” he said backstage at the Oscars.