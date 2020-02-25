See How Bombshell Recreated the Fox News Room: 'It Was a Massive Undertaking'

Beyond Bombshell‘s star-studded cast of Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie, the success of the film can be in part attributed to its lifelike Fox News set.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip ahead of the film’s digital and home release, set decorator Ellen Brill opens up creating the set which recreates the Fox News era during former CEO Roger Ailes’ tenure.

“The set decorator really creates the atmosphere in which the actors are living and working in,” Brill said. “We provide all the furnishings, the desk, the chairs, the sofas.”

The majority of Brill’s job involved making sure she created a life-like newsroom in which Theron, Kidman and Robbie could bring to life their characters.

Part of that job involved attention to detail, including the chairs used in the newsroom.

Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie in Bombshell

“I said, give me as many burgundy chairs as you have. I think we have 100 of those chairs,” Bril said. “We bought a ton of TVs. We ended up buying the cubicles.”

She added, “It was a massive undertaking.”

Bombshell was nominated for three Academy Awards including Best Actress for Theron and Best Supporting Actress for Robbie.

It won for Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling with Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker accepting the award.

Theron, who portrays Megyn Kelly in the film, said she was initially conflicted at playing for the former news anchor.

“I didn’t know how complicated her situation was,” Theron told Variety in March 2019. “I think for a lot of people, they didn’t understand why she just didn’t speak up. She was in a complicated place, and as a human being, I have empathy for that. And I don’t think a lot of people truly understood that.”

Bombshell arrives on Digital February 25 and on Blu-ray™ Combo Pack and DVD March 10.