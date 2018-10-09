The Surprising Reason Ben Affleck Took Shauna Sexton to Montana – 1 Day After Finalizing Divorce

When Ben Affleck needs to clear his head, he escapes to a special place — Montana.

The 46-year-old actor took a trip to the Big Sky area of the Rocky Mountains over the weekend with his new flame Shauna Sexton, 22, the day after finalizing his divorce from Jennifer Garner. A family friend tells PEOPLE in the latest issue that Affleck enjoys the tranquil town, where he owns a house in an extremely private luxury ski resort.

“Montana is a special place for Ben. It’s where he can go to get away. He has spent a lot of time there both with the family and by himself at his house,” the friend says. “It’s a good and a healthy place for him to be. He goes there to clear his mind and be out in nature. There’s no distractions and it’s very peaceful.”

Affleck and Garner frequently vacationed in the area, and most recently spent Christmas together at the ski resort property with their three kids — Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

But he only brought along Sexton this time around. The Playboy model posted several scenic shots from their getaway on her Instagram story, and even uploaded a picture of her smiling brightly at the camera while holding a fish she caught in the river.

She also posted a shot of Affleck looking out of their car window, the first time he’s made an appearance on her social media. Affleck and Sexton where first spotted together on a cozy dinner just a week before Affleck checked into rehab on Aug. 22.

“They are having fun,” the family friend says of the two. “She is up for anything and he likes spending time with her. It’s very easy and casual.”

Affleck and Garner finalized their divorce last Thursday after a five hour meeting with lawyers and a private judge at Garner’s house. The meeting came a day after Affleck announced he had completed a 40-day stay at rehab and would continue with outpatient treatment.

“The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others,” Affleck said in a statement. “Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.”