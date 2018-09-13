Why Ben Affleck Is Able to Leave His Rehab During the Day and Go Back at Night: Source

Although Ben Affleck is currently receiving treatment for alcohol addiction in a Malibu treatment center, the actor, 46, is permitted to leave the facility during the day as prescribed by his treatment team.

“He has a specialized program to suit his needs — meetings, working out, reading, therapy,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Everyone’s journey with addiction and treatment is different and built for the individual. [Affleck’s] is a good mix of mental and physical work. This is what was outlined by his doctors and team.”

PEOPLE confirmed Affleck entered rehab for alcohol addiction on Aug. 22. “He knew he needed help and was vocal about it,” a source said at the time.

“He looks much better and seems healthier,” an insider previously told PEOPLE.

RELATED: Ben Affleck Is ‘Doing Great’ in Rehab, His Brother Casey Affleck Says

The Justice League star has since been seen making trips to his Los Angeles home and was spotted getting a haircut over the weekend. He’s also been spotted playing basketball with a coach at home where rumored new flame Shauna Sexton, 22, has been visiting.

“He recently put in a gym at his home and is most comfortable there,” adds the source of Affleck’s trips home. “Ben continues to work hard on himself and is committed to his rehab program, which includes a daily routine of multiple meetings and indoor and outdoor exercise”

For more about Ben Affleck, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE on newsstands Friday.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.