Why Ashton Kutcher Won't Address Demi Moore's Cheating Allegations: 'He Respects She's a Mother'

Demi Moore may be revealing all when it comes to her marriage to ex-husband Ashton Kutcher, but that doesn’t mean the actor will be doing the same.

In her revealing new memoir, Inside Out (released September 24) Moore, 56, details allegations of infidelities and threesomes during her eight-year union with Kutcher, and that she suffered a miscarriage at six months which caused her to spiral into abusing alcohol and Vicodin.

Moore and Kutcher, 41, first began dating in 2003 after they met at a dinner party. The actress was in her 40s, while Kutcher was 15 years younger. They wed in 2005 but divorced in 2013. After the split, Kutcher married his former That ’70s Show costar Mila Kunis, 36, in 2015.

“Nothing came out in this book that Mila did not already know,” says a source with knowledge of the situation. “There was no shock, there was no surprise. Did Ashton love the book? No, of course not. Did it impact their marriage at all? No, of course not.”

The source continues: “Ashton has never spoken about her. He hasn’t talked about her since the divorce, and he never will. He respects that she’s a mother with a family.”

In Inside Out, Moore writes she “went into contortions to try to fit the mold of the woman he wanted his wife to be” — which included fulfilling his alleged desire for a threesome.

“I put him first,” Moore says in the book. “So when he expressed his fantasy of bringing a third person into our bed, I didn’t say no. I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be.”

She says the two had threesomes that left her with feelings of “shame.”

“They were good people, but it was still a mistake,” Moore writes of the people she says she and Kutcher had sexual relations with. “I was strangely flooded with shame, I couldn’t shake the feeling that this whole thing was somehow my fault.”

Moore claims their threesomes caused Kutcher to stray from their relationship.

“Because we had brought in a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he’s done,” Moore writes of her former husband’s alleged cheating.

Despite the drama, Kutcher and Kunis are staying focused on their family’s happiness. The couple share daughter Wyatt, 4, and son Dimitri, 2.

“Mila and Ashton are very much in love and have a strong and committed relationship,” says an entertainment source close to Kunis. “Neither is in favor of adverse publicity, but the book and Demi’s TV promotions didn’t do anything to shake their strong bond and love for each other and their children.”