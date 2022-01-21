Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader have quietly been dating for over a year

Why Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader's Relationship 'Was Easy to Keep Quiet'

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader's relationship wasn't hard to keep out of the spotlight despite their A-list status in Hollywood.

A source tells PEOPLE the two "are both very private people, and with the pandemic, it was easy to keep it quiet."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"They're both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time," says the source. "She's really, really happy."

The insider previously told PEOPLE, "Anna has been dating Bill quietly for over a year. They met years ago. She's hosted Saturday Night Live and they've done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie."

Reps for both actors declined to comment for PEOPLE.

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader Anna Kendrick; Bill Hader

Kendrick, 36, has also refrained from sharing photos of herself and Hader, 43, on any of her social media accounts. (The Barry star has no social media accounts.)

The two actors starred together in the 2019 Disney+ Christmas movie Noelle, playing a brother and sister who were the children of Santa Claus.

PEOPLE confirmed in July 2020 that Hader and former girlfriend Rachel Bilson amicably broke up six months after making their relationship public at the Golden Globes.

Bilson and Hader had starred together in the 2013 romantic comedy The To Do List. Maggie Carey, that film's director, was married to Hader from 2006 to 2018.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Carey and Hader share three daughters: Hayley Clementine, 7, Harper, 9, and Hannah Kathryn, 12.

Kendrick has opened up in the past about dating while promoting her HBO Max show Love Life. The Pitch Perfect star told The Sydney Morning Herald in 2020 she was "just so happy that I'm clearer now about what I will accept from people in my life."