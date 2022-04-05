Whoopi Goldberg Says Will Smith Will Bounce Back from Oscars Slap Controversy: 'He'll Be Fine'

"The question is, does he have a path back? Yes, of course he does," Whoopi Goldberg said of Will Smith after he smacked Chris Rock in the face at the 94th Academy Awards

Whoopi Goldberg has a positive outlook when it comes to Will Smith's future.

The View co-host, 66, said on Monday's episode that she believes Smith, 53, will bounce back from the recent controversy surrounding him after he slapped Chris Rock at last weekend's 94th Academy Awards — comparing him to Louis C.K. and Kanye West being honored at Sunday's 64th Grammy Awards.

"Some people found that controversial, but the show didn't have anything like last week's controversy, which is fine," Goldberg said. "Also some of Will Smith's future projects are in question. The question is, does he have a path back? Yes, of course he does. ... He'll be fine, he'll be back. No worries."

Her comments come after some projects that Smith was previously attached to have been shelved by Netflix and Sony, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A rep for Netflix did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Goldberg previously acknowledged that Rock, 57, "was the victim" but argued that the Oscars producers "made the right decision" in not removing Smith from the show. "This is not the first time craziness has happened onstage, but this is the first time we've seen anybody assault anybody onstage," she said last week.

The debacle at last week's show unraveled after Rock made light of Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss (Pinkett Smith has been open about living with alopecia). "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya," he joked.

Her husband then walked onto the stage and slapped Rock in the face, leaving the audience and live viewers around the world stunned. "Oh wow," said Rock as Smith made his way back to his seat. "Will Smith just smacked the s— out of me."

"Keep my wife's name out your f—ing mouth!" Smith yelled up to the stage after taking his seat. The King Richard star went on to win best actor later in the night.

"I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct," he said in a statement sent to PEOPLE. "My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy."

"I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film," Smith added.