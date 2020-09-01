Whoopi Goldberg Urges Disney to Build Wakanda Theme Park in Honor of Chadwick Boseman: 'PLEASE'

Whoopi Goldberg is calling on Disney to create a Black Panther-inspired theme park in memory of the late actor Chadwick Boseman.

Following the actor's recent death from colon cancer, The View co-host is asking that Disneyland and Disney World build a park based on Wakanda, the fictional country home to Boseman's character T'Challah in the Marvel film.

"Dear People in charge of building NEW experiences Disney Land and World," Goldberg began her plea Sunday.

"We don't really need another Frozen land BUT what we could use is Wakonda[sic], please Disneyworld Disneyland PLEASE build in Chadwick Boseman's name WAKONDA" she wrote.

Last year, Disney announced that Disneyland’s California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, will open an Avengers Campus.

The park will give visitors the chance to interact with Black Widow, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, heroes from Wakanda and Asgard, as well as Iron Man, the company announced at the 2019 D23 Expo.

Goldberg — who also paid tribute to Boseman as one of her "all time favorite people on the planet" — isn't the only person interested in creating a memorial in Boseman's honor.

Following the star's tragic death, several petitions launched to commemorate the actor with a statue in his native South Carolina.

Among the petitions, the biggest with over 11,000 signatures calls for Boseman's hometown of Anderson, South Carolina, to replace a statue of a Confederate soldier with one of Boseman after spending "his life uplifting the stories of Black Americans both real and fictional."

"Upon the release of his film Black Panther, Mr. Boseman took it upon himself to rent out a theatre in his home town of Anderson South Carolina to show the film for free," the petition reads. "So that young boys and girls could be inspired by the film without the financial barrier. Mr. Boseman is without question an American treasure and his accolades go on and on. It is only fitting that his work is honored in the same place that birthed him."

The Black Panther star died Friday at home after a private four-year-long battle with colon cancer.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.⁣ ⁣ Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV," Boseman's family confirmed in a statement on social media.

In addition to his starring role in the blockbuster Marvel movies, Boseman is also known for portraying several historical figures, including Jackie Robinson in 42, Thurgood Marshall in Marshall and James Brown in Get On Up.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler shared a heartbreaking statement following Boseman's death, calling the late actor an "epic firework display."