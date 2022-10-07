Sister Act 3 may feature Whoopi Goldberg thanks to all the love for Hocus Pocus 2!

On Friday, Goldberg, 66, spoke with Sister Act costar Kathy Najimy during an episode of The View, and admitted that the buzz surrounding Hocus Pocus 2 sparked her interest in taking part in a third installment of Sister Act.

This week, Disney+ revealed that Hocus Pocus 2 — which comes nearly 30 years after the 1993 original — became the streaming service's No. 1 movie debut domestically to date. This is based on hours streamed in the first three days of its release. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Najimy returned for the new sequel.

In regards to making a return to Sister Act, Najimy, 65, said, per Entertainment Weekly, "I haven't heard anything formal about 3 yet, I've heard rumblings of it. I think it'd be a blast of fun. I look forward to the nuns that we were with that are still with us, seeing them again, they were fantastic, so much fun."

Najimy then asked Goldberg on Friday: "Where is that at? Is that happening?"

Goldberg replied, "It took a little while, but it's happening. You all helped that happen, I think, because they brought Hocus Pocus back. They finally said, 'We might as well put those nuns back out there and see if they have any juice.'"

Matt Kennedy/Disney

In August, Goldberg initially shared her interest in reprising her role as Deloris Van Cartier, aka Sister Mary Clarence in a Sister Act sequel.

The development of Sister Act 3 was officially announced back in December 2020. Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production President Sean Bailey announced the exciting news during Disney Investor Day of that year, also noting that Tyler Perry signed on to produce alongside Goldberg.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the time, Goldberg didn't reveal much about the upcoming sequel but she did confirm she has been fighting for it to be made. "I've been trying to do this for six years," she said. "I was told no one was interested in this. It takes a minute for people to realize they should take their foot out of their mouth."

Suzanne Hanover/Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock

"You're never fully happy with a script because one of the things you find is you wanna have the space to make an adjustment if you need to. Sometimes what looks right on paper doesn't come out of your mouth the right way. You have to move it around a little bit, but I'm very hopeful people will be happy," Goldberg shared.

The Luck actress — who starred in the 1992 original film Sister Act as well as the following year's sequel Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit — said the three-decade-long wait will be worth it.

"It feels right," Goldberg said, "Because we did Sister Act 1 and 2 back to back, which is why I think they are really great. But now you need some space on it and you need to let [my character] grow up and become an adult, which is what's happened. We'll see. She was an adult when she started but she's much more of an adult now."

While in a recent conversation with PEOPLE, Goldberg teased of a third movie, "It's coming."