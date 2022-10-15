Whoopi Goldberg is assembling her dream team.

The EGOT winner, 66, teased fans about a potential Sister Act 3, which she said could happen "sooner rather than later," while revealing her fantasy cast for the third installment during her appearance Thursday on Charlamagne tha God's Comedy Central talk show, Hell of a Week.

"Ask Keke Palmer to come in. You know, I want everybody to come in," she said. "I want Lizzo to come in, I want everybody. I want the girl with the chest, what's her name? Nicki [Minaj], I want Nicki to come!

Suzanne Hanover/Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock

"I want everybody, I want as many people who wanna have some fun 'cause I really, desperately need to have some fun," Goldberg added.

The topic arose after Charlamagne, 44, referenced a recent Twitter post from Palmer, 29, sharing a viral fan-made poster for the film, which cast her alongside Goldberg and Bette Midler.

"God bless y'all for this manifestation over my life. @WaltDisneyCo, this is what they asked for I'm just here to relay," she wrote.

After Goldberg was confirmed to star in and produce the long-awaited third film for Disney+ alongside co-producer Tyler Perry in 2020, she told Charlamagne that the movie is finally happening and filming could take place soon.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Yes, it is happening." she said. "You know, it takes everything a very long time but we should get the script by the end of this month. And hopefully, we'll get it together and get it done sooner rather than later."

Goldberg first starred as Deloris Van Cartier (a.k.a. Sister Mary Clarence) in 1992's Sister Act, in which the Reno, Nevada, lounge singer must join a convent for her own safety after witnessing her gangster boyfriend commit murder.

RELATED VIDEO: Whoopi Goldberg Rips Bill Maher's 'Flippant' COVID-19 Remarks: 'How Dare You?'

The film, which earned two Golden Globe nominations, also stars Maggie Smith, Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena, Jenifer Lewis and Harvey Keitel, as well as the late Mary Wickes.

In the 1993 sequel, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, Goldberg reprised her role, starring alongside a young ensemble that included Lauryn Hill, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Alanna Ubach.