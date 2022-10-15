Whoopi Goldberg Wants Keke Palmer, Lizzo and Nicki Minaj in 'Sister Act 3' : 'I Want Everybody'

"I want the girl with the chest, what's her name?" Whoopi Goldberg said of Nicki Minaj, who she wants to appear in Sister Act 3, along with Lizzo and Keke Palmer

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 15, 2022 03:15 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Whoopi Goldberg attends the 2021 ACE Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 02, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Lizzo attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET); LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 13: Keke Palmer attends the UK Premiere of "Lightyear" at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Nicki Minaj attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Aaron J. Thornton/Getty for BET; Mike Marsland/WireImage; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty for The Met Museum/Vogue

Whoopi Goldberg is assembling her dream team.

The EGOT winner, 66, teased fans about a potential Sister Act 3, which she said could happen "sooner rather than later," while revealing her fantasy cast for the third installment during her appearance Thursday on Charlamagne tha God's Comedy Central talk show, Hell of a Week.

"Ask Keke Palmer to come in. You know, I want everybody to come in," she said. "I want Lizzo to come in, I want everybody. I want the girl with the chest, what's her name? Nicki [Minaj], I want Nicki to come!

Whoopi Goldberg Iconic Roles
Suzanne Hanover/Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock

"I want everybody, I want as many people who wanna have some fun 'cause I really, desperately need to have some fun," Goldberg added.

The topic arose after Charlamagne, 44, referenced a recent Twitter post from Palmer, 29, sharing a viral fan-made poster for the film, which cast her alongside Goldberg and Bette Midler.

"God bless y'all for this manifestation over my life. @WaltDisneyCo, this is what they asked for I'm just here to relay," she wrote.

After Goldberg was confirmed to star in and produce the long-awaited third film for Disney+ alongside co-producer Tyler Perry in 2020, she told Charlamagne that the movie is finally happening and filming could take place soon.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Yes, it is happening." she said. "You know, it takes everything a very long time but we should get the script by the end of this month. And hopefully, we'll get it together and get it done sooner rather than later."

Goldberg first starred as Deloris Van Cartier (a.k.a. Sister Mary Clarence) in 1992's Sister Act, in which the Reno, Nevada, lounge singer must join a convent for her own safety after witnessing her gangster boyfriend commit murder.

RELATED VIDEO: Whoopi Goldberg Rips Bill Maher's 'Flippant' COVID-19 Remarks: 'How Dare You?'

The film, which earned two Golden Globe nominations, also stars Maggie Smith, Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena, Jenifer Lewis and Harvey Keitel, as well as the late Mary Wickes.

In the 1993 sequel, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, Goldberg reprised her role, starring alongside a young ensemble that included Lauryn Hill, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Alanna Ubach.

Related Articles
sister-act-2.jpg
Whoopi Goldberg Tells Kathy Najimy 'Hocus Pocus 2' 'Helped' Make 'Sister Act 3' Happen
Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in Disney's live-action HOCUS POCUS 2, exclusively on Disney+
Will There Be a 'Hocus Pocus 3' ? What the Cast Has Said About Another Sequel
Whoopi Goldberg Iconic Roles
Whoopi Goldberg Says Her Character Is 'Much More of an Adult Now' in 'Sister Act 3' : 'It Feels Right'
Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in Disney's live-action HOCUS POCUS 2, exclusively on Disney+
'Hocus Pocus 2' Becomes Biggest Movie Debut Ever for Disney+ in the U.S.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (13424851e) Kathy Najimy attends the premiere of "Hocus Pocus 2" at AMC Lincoln Square, in New York NY Premiere of "Hocus Pocus 2", New York, United States - 27 Sep 2022
Kathy Najimy Recalls Filming Half of 'Hocus Pocus 2' with a Broken Rib: 'I Fell Like an Accordion'
Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker attend the Hocus Pocus 2 World Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square on September 27, 2022 in New York City.
Sarah Jessica Parker Would Do a 'Hocus Pocus 3' If Bette Midler Does: 'No One Says No to' Her
Jack Antonoff; Lizzo; John Legend
John Legend, Lizzo and More Call Out Kanye West for Anti-Semitic and Bullying Posts: 'Unacceptable'
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry-Hardrict attend the 2020 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 06, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Tia Mowry's Husband? All About Cory Hardrict
Kim Kardashian, Lupita Nyong'o
44 Easy Halloween Costume Ideas, Straight From Celebrities
Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale attend "The Irishman" screening during the 57th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on September 27, 2019 in New York City
Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale's Relationship Timeline
Margot Robbie and producer Tom Ackerley attend The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Margot Robbie's Husband? All About Tom Ackerley
Hocus Pocus, Haunted Mansion
The Best Halloween Movies to Stream on Disney+ in 2022
Rob Zombie and wife Sheri Moon Zombie during CineVegas Film Festival 2005 - "Devil's Rejects" - Portraits at Brenden Celebrity Suite in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Who Is Rob Zombie's Wife? All About Sheri Moon Zombie
Hocus Pocus 2
Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker Are Open to 'Hocus Pocus' 3: 'Never Say Never'
Whoopi Goldberg Iconic Roles
Whoopi Goldberg's Most Iconic Film & TV Roles Through the Years
Sanderson Sisters. The Home Depot Selling Hocus Pocus Inflatables . Photo credit: The Home Depot
The Home Depot Is Selling 'Hocus Pocus' -Themed Lawn Inflatables Ahead of Halloween and Film's Sequel