Whoopi Goldberg Says Sister Act 3 'May' Happen: We’re 'Working Diligently' to 'Come Back'

Whoopi Goldberg is getting back in the habit!

The 64-year-old actress appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday night in which she spoke about a possible return to her character, singer and occasional nun Deloris Van Cartier, in a third installment of Sister Act.

"For a long time, they kept saying no one wanted to see it," Goldberg said. "And then quite recently, it turns out, that may not be true. People may want to see it."

She continued, "So, we're working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back."

Goldberg said the films, 1992's Sister Act and 1993's Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, were "fun and it feels good."

"And you know, nobody's mad," she continued. "It's just, listen — bad singing, great singing, OK singing and then nuns. What's better than that?"

Image zoom Kathy Najimy, Whoopi Goldberg and Wendy Makkena in Sister Act Everett

The View co-host played Deloris, a lounge singer who joins a convent after being placed in a witness protection program to keep her away from a pimp. The film earned over $230 million at the box office and became an instant hit.

In 2017, Goldberg and cast members from the beloved 1992 film reunited on The View for a joyful (joyful) performance of “I Will Follow Him” in honor of the film’s 25th anniversary.

Joining the Oscar winner in the celebratory tune were cast members Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena, Sherri Izzard, Darlene Koldenhoven, Beth Fowler, Andrea Robinson and Prudence Holmes.