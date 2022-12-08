Whoopi Goldberg Says Her Will Prevents Unauthorized Biopics About Her Life: Just 'Try It'

A Whoopi Goldberg biopic isn't coming anytime soon.

On Tuesday's episode of The View, Goldberg, 67, and her co-hosts discussed Netflix's controversial Marilyn Monroe film Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as the late actress.

Host Sunny Hostin shared that she has previously asked the Sister Act star about this topic as it relates to Goldberg's life.

"It sounds macabre but I was speaking to Whoopi, and I was saying that she's such a famous person that when she passes away, people are going to make films," Hostin said.

Before she could finish, Goldberg chimed in, "Actually they're not."

"They're not going to make films," she continued, looking directly at the camera. "Because in my will it says, 'Unless you speak to my family, try it.'"

"And that's what has to be done," Hostin agreed.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Blonde director Andrew Dominik addressed the backlash to his film earlier this month.

"Now we're living in a time where it's important to present women as empowered, and they want to reinvent Marilyn Monroe as an empowered woman," Dominik said. "That's what they want to see and if you're not showing them that, it upsets them."

"Which is kind of strange because she's dead," he continued, adding that the film "doesn't make any difference in one way or another."

The Ghost star recently played Alma Carthan, mother to Mamie Till-Mobley and grandmother to Emmett Till in the Chinonye Chukwu-directed film Till, which released in October.

"I was glad that somebody said, 'Yes, we'll give you the money,' because we've been asking a long time," Goldberg told Entertainment Tonight in an interview about the heart-wrenching historical drama.

"There should be hundreds of stories that tell this for little kids, for [all ages]. This is the first feature film, ever," she continued. "And it is trying to get people to recognize why we have to protect this."

"We have to protect this story," she finished.