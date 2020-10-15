Whoopi Goldberg Reveals That Patrick Swayze Helped Her Land Iconic Ghost Role

The late actor, who died in 2009 at the age of 57, insisted that Whoopi Goldberg be auditioned for the film

Whoopi Goldberg very nearly missed out on her role in 1990’s Ghost — one that earned her a Golden Globe, BAFTA Award, and the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

Speaking to Naomi Campbell on her No Filter with Naomi YouTube series, the veteran actress revealed that she got the job “because of Patrick Swayze.”

Goldberg, 64, went on to explain that a friend told her “every Black woman and her mother” had gone to the Ghost auditions. Confused, Goldberg asked her own agent why she hadn’t heard about it.

“They don’t want you,” the agent told her. “They think that your persona, that Whoopi, is too big and will take people out of the movie.”

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty; Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic

“Not that I’m comparing myself but Marlon Brando is big,” Goldberg responded, later adding that the exclusion “hurt my feelings,” but she moved on to a different film.

Then, she got another call from her agent. “I get a call and he says, ‘Remember that movie they didn’t want you for? Well, the director and the actor want to come to wherever you are and see if there’s a way to do this with you.' ”

" 'They’ve hired Patrick Swayze, Patrick wanted to know why they hadn’t come to you,' ” the agent said, Goldberg explained on No Filter. “ 'They told him that they thought you would take people out of the movie.' ”

Image zoom Whoopi Goldberg and Patrick Swayze Jim Spellman/WireImage

The late actor, who died in 2009 at the age of 57, insisted that Goldberg be auditioned for the film. “Patrick said, ‘I’m not saying yes to this piece until we know that she’s not the right person, because this is ridiculous, she’s perfect,’ ” Goldberg told Campbell.

“I’d never met him but he was a fan,” The View star added during the interview, noting that once they did meet they immediately hit it off — and the rest is movie history.

“As soon as Patrick and I looked at each other we started laughing,” Goldberg said.