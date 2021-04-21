Whoopi Goldberg Is Writing a Superhero Movie About an Older Black Woman: 'They're Saving the Earth'

Whoopi Goldberg isn't waiting for Marvel to bring her vision of a superhero to life

Not so fast, Marvel. Whoopi Goldberg is about to launch a new superhero.

The actress and The View co-host, 65, revealed to Variety she's in the process of writing a script for a superhero movie about an older Black woman who gets powers and has to learn to use them.

"Since I was a little kid, I've been obsessed with superheroes," Goldberg said. "They're all saving the Earth all the time."

She added, "But do you know who's really going to save the Earth? Old Black women."

Goldberg is currently set to reprise her role as Deloris Van Cartier, a lounge-singer posing as a nun, in Sister Act 3 for Disney+.

"Marc Shaiman [the franchise's composer] is just waiting," she said of the upcoming film. "The nuns are all waiting. Maybe there's gonna be some of the kids [from Sister Act 2]. Who can say?"

Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production President Sean Bailey announced the exciting news in December during Disney Investor Day, also noting that Tyler Perry has signed on to produce alongside Goldberg.

The film follows 1992's Sister Act and 1993's Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.

Goldberg has long advocated for another Sister Act installment, teasing the possibility of a third film in October during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

"For a long time, they kept saying no one wanted to see it," Goldberg said at the time. "And then quite recently, it turns out, that may not be true. People may want to see it."

She continued, "So, we're working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back."

Goldberg said the first two films were "fun and it feels good."