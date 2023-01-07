Whoopi Goldberg Pleads with Maggie Smith to Return for 'Sister Act 3' : 'I'm Holding the Part'

Whoopi Goldberg used her recent spot on British morning television to shout out an old friend.

The EGOT winner, 67, made a public plea to British audiences while appearing Friday on the Loose Women talk show, where she revealed that she's waiting on one more original Sister Act costar to return before rounding out the trilogy with the upcoming third installment.

"I want to let Maggie Smith know that I'm holding the part of Mother Superior for you, because I just can't do it with anybody but you," Goldberg said into the camera.

"So, if you need me to come over here and shoot it and do whatever we have to do, we will do whatever you want us to do," she continued. "But we don't want to do it without you, Maggie."

Goldberg and Smith, 88, starred together in the 1992 comedy about lounge singer Deloris (Goldberg) who hides out in a convent after witnessing a mob hit, where she soon transforms the nuns' choir into a worldwide sensation. They both returned for the 1993 sequel Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Smith has remained busy into her twilight years, most recently appearing on the big screen in last year's Downton Abbey: A New Era, reprising her role as Violet Grantham from the hit series.

Goldberg previously credited their fellow Sister Act costar Kathy Najimy with indirectly helping the new sequel get off the ground, following the success of Hocus Pocus 2, as they reunited on The View in October 2022.

"It took a little while, but it's happening. You all helped that happen, I think, because they brought Hocus Pocus back," she said at the time. "They finally said, 'We might as well put those nuns back out there and see if they have any juice.' "

Najimy, 65, told Goldberg: "I think it'd be a blast of fun. I look forward to the nuns that we were with that are still with us, seeing them again, they were fantastic, so much fun."

Meanwhile, Goldberg has shared her wishlist of new faces for the Sister Act 3 ensemble, revealing she would want Keke Palmer, Lizzo and Nicki Minaj to join the cast. Palmer, 29, has since said she's "ready for whatever."

Goldberg was confirmed to star in and produce the long-awaited third film for Disney+ alongside co-producer Tyler Perry in 2020.