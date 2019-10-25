Whoopi Goldberg Wants a Sister Act 3 But Says She's Been Met with 'Resistance' from Hollywood

Whoopi Goldberg says she has faced resistance while trying to make a follow-up to her iconic films Sister Act and Sister Act 2.

On Thursday’s episode of The View, while making the announcement that she will reprise her role in the movies for a month-long stage revival of the musical adaptation in London, the 63-year-old revealed that she has been trying to get a Sister Act 3 film made.

“The great part of this has been — I’ve been trying to get Sister Act 3 up and running, and really met with a lot of resistance of people saying nobody wants to see it, it’s dated, it’s old,” Goldberg said.

The Oscar winner also echoed her comments during a Thursday appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, when a caller asked about her reaction to Lizzo paying homage to Sister Act during her performance at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Image zoom Whoopi Goldberg Roy Rochlin/Getty

“I love Lizzo, so I was thrilled. Any time anybody brings up Sister Act it makes me happy,” Goldberg said. “Because they keep telling me that no one wants to see a 3. And I know that that’s not so.”

RELATED: She’s Back! Whoopi Goldberg Will Reprise Iconic Sister Act Role in Musical’s London Revival

The hit 1992 movie Sister Act spawned a sequel, 1993’s Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, and a popular West End and Broadway musical.

On Thursday, Goldberg announced that she is set to reprise her iconic role as Deloris Van Cartier — a lounge singer forced to go into hiding in a convent after witnessing a murder — for a month-long stage revival in London. The actress will star alongside Jennifer Saunders (Absolutely Fabulous), who will be playing Mother Superior for the newly adapted production.

Goldberg once again serves as producer on the show, as she did for the original musical adaptation in 2009. The show will run from July 29 to August 30, 2020.

“This is a very special one-off opportunity created just for London to see one of the most loved actors of our time playing the part she is so famous and so loved for,” producer Jamie Wilson said in a statement. “The addition of Jennifer means that Sister Act truly promises to be the ultimate night of laughs and smiles with two comedy greats. … It really is going to be a brilliant Summer!”

RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Dishes on Her Famous Dinner Parties: ‘It’s What’s Forced Me to Become Social’

Image zoom Whoopi Goldberg in Sister Act Everett

News of the revival came just months after Goldberg was hospitalized for sepsis and pneumonia earlier this summer.

“The doctor told me, ‘Listen, you’re not going anywhere tomorrow and you’re not going anywhere next week because you are really sick,” Goldberg told PEOPLE in July. “‘You were this close to dying.’ ”

The news came as a shock to Goldberg. “I was like, ‘Really?’ I never thought of pneumonia as something that serious. In my mind I wasn’t that sick. I hope that this is a cautionary tale for people. You have to take the time to take care of yourself.”