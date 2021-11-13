Whoopi Goldberg's Most Iconic Film & TV Roles Through the Years

Goldberg played Jane DeLuca in Boys on the Side alongside Drew Barrymore, Mary Louise Parker and Matthew McConaughey. Barrymore looked back on the experience on The Drew Barrymore Show, and share that she learned a lot from the actress.

"The thing that also is so important, and you are someone who really instilled this in me, is you can be as wild, rebellious, have a past, get married over a weekend, whatever it is, but the kindness, the goodness, that is the consistent through-line. And living a life where you get to be yourself and you get to do your thing and figure your stuff out, but you're so good to people," the star said of Goldberg on her show. "That's who I follow. That's who I've learned from. And you are the living example of that."