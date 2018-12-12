Whoopi Goldberg Offers to Host Oscars — But Admits She's a 'Problematic' Pick

Whoopi Goldberg is speaking out against the idea that the Academy Awards forgo a host at the 2019 ceremony — and is offering to do the job herself.

Sources told Variety that skipping a host is one of the plans that the Academy is considering after Kevin Hart dropped out of hosting the Oscars. Hart initially did not apologize for his resurfaced homophobic tweets but did so as he stepped down.

“A bunch of huge celebs, something SNL style, and buzzy people” could replace the post that Hart was going to fill, sources told the publication.

Meanwhile, a source familiar with the situations tells PEOPLE, “All options are open, including going without a host or some variation of multiple hosts. There has been a lot of interest from within the industry offering up names of potential hosts. Nothing has been decided yet.”

On The View, Goldberg gave her opinion of the idea and left the door open for her return. She hosted the Oscars in 1994, 1996, 1999 and 2002.

“If you want to go host-less, that’s your prerogative,” she said. “I think it’s a dumb idea because people need somebody to take them through things and to take care of things when they happen. Now I realize I may not be anybody’s first choice, but….”

The audience broke out into applause.

“I’m also problematic,” she added. “Half of the country sometimes is really mad at me, the other half is okay until tomorrow, and then they’re pissed at me.”

On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Goldberg endorsed a different person for the role.

“I want Ken to do it. Ken Jeong,” she said. “He would be brilliant, and it would also constitute the first Asian American to host the Oscars. It would be a whole series of firsts.”

“And he also loves film, and I think that’s what you need in a host,” she continued. “You need somebody who actually gets why films are great and can tell you the ins and outs and the silliness of movies.”

If Goldberg does get the job, she has a seal of approval from co-host Meghan McCain.

“You all think I’m a hardcore conservative, right?” McCain said on The View. “I endorse Whoopi as the host. So people on my side, please do not come for her.”