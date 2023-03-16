Whoopi Goldberg Gives Hugh Grant Moisturizer on 'The View' After His Oscars 'Scrotum' Joke: 'Never Have Too Much'

Hugh Grant joked at the 95th Academy Awards that he has never used moisturizer

Published on March 16, 2023
Whoopi Goldberg is ensuring that Hugh Grant does not go without moisturizer any longer.

During 62-year-old Grant's appearance on The View Thursday, the actor spoke to his appearance Sunday at the Oscars 2023 alongside his Four Weddings and a Funeral costar Andie MacDowell, during which he made a racy joke that Grant told the cohosts he was "nervous" about telling during a live TV event.

"I was nervous — I wrote that joke and I was extremely nervous about it," Grant explained on The View. During the awards show, the actor had joked that he is "basically a scrotum" as he and MacDowell, 64, presented the award for Best Production Design.

"I think I got away with it," Grant said after Goldberg said the bit was "funny as hell." Grant later jokingly claimed he and MacDowell were at the awards ceremony to "raise awareness" about the importance of using moisturizer.

"Sigourney Weaver said to me afterwards, 'You don't look like a scrotum,' and she liked the joke," the Love Actually star added. "So that relaxed me. But I was very nervous about it."

Andie MacDowell and Hugh Grant speaks onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty

"Well just in case, you can never have too much moisturizer," Goldberg said, as she passed a bottle of moisturizer over to Grant, who graciously accepted the cohost's gift and joked he would immediately apply.

During Grant's appearance at the Oscars on Sunday, the actor remarked that MacDowell has been "wearing [moisturizer] every day for the last 29 years" before joking that he has "never used one in my life."

After making his "scrotum" joke, the pair then presented the award to the production design crew behind the film All Quiet on the Western Front, which won four awards total at the 95th Oscars ceremony.

Everything Everywhere All at Once largely dominated the Oscars on Sunday as it took home seven total awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing and wins for actors Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Grant most recently made a cameo appearance in the 2022 murder mystery Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. He next appears alongside Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith and Sophia Lillis in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which releases in theaters March 31.

