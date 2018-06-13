Has #WhoBitBeyoncé Been Solved? Tiffany Haddish Says It Was Sanaa Lathan

Chrissy Teigen, you’re off the hook.

After months of speculation wondering #WhoBitBeyoncé at a JAY-Z concert afterparty back in December, Tiffany Haddish has come clean. The actress, who started the scandal when she recalled her version of the events in an interview with GQ, claimed to The Hollywood Reporter that the culprit was one of social media’s first suspects, Love and Basketball star Sanaa Lathan.

“I’m super good friends with her stepmom and her dad [Stan, a producer-director], and they were mad at me,” the Girls Trip star said. “They were like, ‘Why would you do this to the family? You know, black actresses, you guys have to stick together, it’s so hard for you guys to get work as it is, why would you try to ruin her career?’ But I didn’t try to ruin her career. I never said her name!”

She continued, “I was just trying to say how Beyoncé kept me from goin’ to jail that night. I coulda just shut my whole career down.”

Haddish, 38, added that despite the scandal, she’s being invited to more events than ever.

“The other day, someone was saying, like, ‘Oh my God, you should keep your mouth shut ’cause now you’re never gonna be invited to parties,’ but I got invited to way more parties after that,” she said. “It’s ridiculous how many parties. ‘Can you come to my party?’ ‘Can you come to my thing?’ They want me to talk about something at their thing ’cause they think, like, ‘This is gonna put me back on if Tiffany says something.'”

Lathan, 46, repeatedly denied that she was behind the bite, first addressing the rumors on Twitter.

“Y’all are funny,” she wrote. “Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite.”

The actress again laughed at the gossip when she appeared on the cover of Health‘s June issue.

“I think it’s the most absurd thing I’ve ever been involved with,” Lathan told the magazine. “Thank God I’ve been in this business for 20 years and have had so many rumors about me. They used to devastate me in my 20s, but in order to survive in this business, you just have to let it roll.”

She continued, “I adore Beyoncé. I would never do anything malicious like that–to her, or to anyone. It’s so bizarre. I thought it was the funniest thing ever that it was a news story. It’s so crazy.”

Sanaa Lathan and Beyoncé in 2008 Jeff Vespa/WireImage

A report from TMZ claimed Lathan was the culprit back in March.

“It was not an aggressive bite. It was playful and noninvasive but still caught Beyoncé off guard,” sources told the outlet at the time.

The site also reported that Lathan “was talking to JAY-Z in a way that made Beyoncé uncomfortable” leading the mother of three, 36, to confront Lathan, who “brushed off any insinuation of inappropriate conduct and then gave her a jokey bite.”

