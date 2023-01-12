Who Plays M3GAN? All About the Young Stars Who Brought the Viral Robot Doll to Life

The horror film M3GAN has been going viral since its release, but did you know that the artificially intelligent doll from the film of the same name is played by two different people?

Universal and Blumhouse's latest thriller has caught the attention of many since its Jan. 6 release —but it's the murderous doll's possessed dance moves and distinctly terrifying voice that have really captured people's attention on social media.

The person behind the paranormal performance filled with crazed cartwheels and contorted gestures? Amie Donald, a 12-year-old actress who couldn't seem any sweeter when she's not wreaking havoc on the screen.

As for the person behind M3GAN's voice? Jenna Davis, an 18-year-old actress and singer who went from viral "Penny Nickle Dime Girl" on TikTok to voicing the nightmare-inducing doll in the film that shattered box office expectations with its $30 million opening weekend.

"M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally," reads an official synopsis for the film. "Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma, M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to."

In addition to the young talents that make up the maniacal mechanical playmate, the Gerard Johnstone-helmed film stars Allison Williams as the roboticist who creates the realistic AI creation programmed to be the perfect companion to her recently orphaned niece, played by Violet McGraw.

Here's everything to know about Donald and Davis, the duo dubbed M3GAN.

Amie Donald, 12

Amie Donald/Instagram

Amie Donald is a 12-year-old New Zealand native who was pegged as the perfect person to play the pint-sized M3GAN. In fact, the murdering machine was brought to life by the young actress combined with animatronics, puppetry and VFX.

"We had six or seven different puppets that were capable of doing different things," supervising puppeteer Adrien Morot told Variety. "We had some of the head moving, eyes moving, the moving torso, and there were a couple that were capable of a full computerized range of movements."

But the medium shots that see M3GAN walking in full or dancing in the hallway were filmed by Donald wearing a mask, which were then edited afterward so that her lips and eyes would move in the final picture.

Amie Donald/Instagram

Casting the actress for the role came as an unexpectedly pleasant surprise for director Johnstone, who was forced to relocate production from Montreal to New Zealand due to COVID. Though fearful he wouldn't find someone at first, "we found Amie, just down the road," he told Variety.

"She's a fun girl who's a national dance champion, just phenomenally talented," he added of Donald who had competitive dance and gymnastics experience. These particular skills amplified the pivotal dance scene — AKA, the viral TikTok moment users can't stop talking about.

Amie Donald/Instagram

"They were all very strange and not what I had in mind at all, but they were all kind of great and weird and disturbing," Johnstone — who had more of a "Soul Train thing" or "a shimmy" in mind — told the outlet of her performance.

While this marks the young actress' film debut (who was 11 at the time of filming), Johnstone raved about her professionalism on set. Not only was she off-book within one week, but Donald did all of her own stunts! "She was just extraordinary," Johnstone told the Los Angeles Times.

Jenna Davis, 18

Jenna Davis/Instagram

While Donald has stirred up a frenzy on social media for M3GAN's dance, Jenna Davis has creeped out viewers with the AI's eerily demonic voice — a role she auditioned for in her closet!

The 18-year-old actress — known for her previous role on Disney Channel's Raven's Home, in addition to her viral videos like "Penny, Nickel, Dime" — didn't have much understanding of the killer character's description prior to auditioning, taking it upon herself to imagine what the voice would sound like.

"I wanted to make sure she was an AI with personality, flare and sass," Davis told KTLA of her character development process. While the actress' voice (creepily) compliments Donald's physical portrayal of M3GAN, Davis did not see her counterpart's work until she was in the studio recording.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

"I really had to imagine prior what I thought she would look like," she told KTLA of M3GAN's appearance combined with Donalds's movements. "It was definitely teamwork between the two of us," Davis said of the collaboration.

In addition to acting, Davis is a musician as well — known for her career as a singer-songwriter, boasting a pop country music sound with songs such as "1963." In contrast to the style of music that she's used to, the artist had to channel a different approach when filming M3GAN — because yes, the killer companion sings too.

"Ironically, for the film, they told me to sing worse," Davis told Teen Vogue. "I love that it makes people laugh." She continued, "Whether it's acting or singing or anything, I always want to make the audience feels something — so if I can make the audience feel something through that little singing part, whether it's comedic or wherever, I feel like I did my job."