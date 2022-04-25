Who Is Lin-Manuel Miranda's Wife? All About Vanessa Nadal

The Hamilton creator has been married to his high school sweetheart since 2010

Lin-Manuel Miranda is no stranger to the spotlight.

Thanks to his work on hits like Encanto, Tick, Tick... Boom! and In the Heights, the actor and composer is a regular fixture on red carpets and at award shows. In fact, with two Emmys, three Grammys and three Tonys under his belt, Miranda is well on his way to obtaining EGOT status.

However, there is one thing that the Hamilton creator keeps relatively private: his nearly two-decade long relationship with wife Vanessa Nadal. The couple has been married since 2010 and share two sons together.

In March 2022, Miranda skipped the Academy Awards out of caution after Nadal tested positive for COVID-19.

Nadal took to Twitter to thank people for their well-wishes following the news. "Thank you, everyone, for sending me all the healing vibes! I'm on the mend and well cared for by my family," she wrote. She also made sure to give her husband a shoutout, and let everyone know that she would be cheering on Miranda's colleagues on Tick, Tick... Boom! and Encanto, which were both nominated for Oscars.

So, who is Miranda's number one supporter? Keep reading to find out more about Nadal and her long-term relationship with her husband.

She and Miranda attended the same high school

Born in New York City, Nadal attended Hunter College High School just like her future husband — though they never actually spoke. Miranda developed a bit of a crush on Nadal, who was a sophomore during his senior year, but he was too shy to talk to her.

"She was gorgeous and I'm famously bad at talking to women I find attractive. I have a total lack of game," he told The New York Times in 2010.

Fellow Hunter student Laura Weidman also told the publication that while Miranda was the center of attention and "a ball of energy" in high school, Nadal was incredibly focused on her studies.

"She was never looking to be popular," she shared. "She danced her way through the hallways and studied like crazy for exams."

Miranda reached out to her on Facebook

Years after graduation, Miranda built up the courage to reach out to Nadal while scrolling through his former classmates on Facebook in 2005. He came across her profile and decided to invite her to a performance for his hip-hop improv troupe, Freestyle Love Supreme.

The two didn't hit it off right away, however, as there was a large crowd of people around, and Miranda was simply too nervous to strike up a conversation. In fact, he asked one of his friends to get Nadal's number for him. A few weeks later, Miranda called Nadal, inviting her to another one of his shows; this time, sparks flew.

"When he came onstage, I thought, 'I really like this guy.' He was up there free-styling and weaving rhymes together. It's pretty impressive. He's really, really smart," Nadal told The Times. Things moved quickly from here, and the two were exchanging apartment keys and "I love you's" within months.

She married Miranda in 2010 — and he surprised her with a song at the reception

Miranda proposed to Nadal in Madrid in October 2009. He later shared a photo that the couple took together after he popped the question. "I took this on Photobooth while she called her parents," he tweeted in 2017, along with a photo of Nadal with her left hand covering part of his face.

Nadal and Miranda tied the knot one year later. They exchanged vows at the Belvedere Mansion in Staatsburg, New York, on September 5, 2010. According to The Times, the bride wore a strapless Oscar de la Renta gown.

At the reception, Miranda surprised his wife with a performance of "My Life" from Fiddler on the Roof.

"All of Vanessa's close friends and family rehearsed for a month in secret, leading up to the reception," he wrote in the caption of a video of the performance on YouTube. "What we lack in polish, we hopefully make up for in joy and love. In any event, everyone in this video has one thing in common: We'd do anything to show Vanessa how much we love her."

She is an attorney with a degree in chemical engineering

According to her LinkedIn account, Nadal graduated from M.I.T. in 2004 with a degree in chemical engineering. After undergrad, she began working in her field as a research and development intern at Johnson & Johnson, and was later brought on as an R&D scientist at the company.

In 2007, Nadal left Johnson & Johnson to go to law school and enrolled at Fordham University School of Law. After graduating, she started working at Jones Day until 2016, when she ultimately decided to branch out on her own.

In 2019, Nadal accepted a role as an adjunct professor at her alma mater. She co-founded the school's first law school program on Cosmetics Regulation, which covers "the governmental, industrial, and societal regulation of cosmetics and other personal care products," according to LinkedIn.

She is a mom of two

Nadal and Miranda are parents to two sons, Sebastian and Francisco. After welcoming Sebastian in 2014, Nadal announced her second pregnancy in 2017 when the couple walked the red carpet together at the London Evening Standard Theater Awards.

Though his wife's baby bump spoke for itself, Miranda confirmed the couple was expecting when a fan asked if Nadal was pregnant. His response? "Oh hell yeah," according to Playbill.

Two months later, Miranda shared the news of Francisco's birth with fans on twitter. "Int. Hospital Room. Night. [The screams reach a delirious crescendo. FRANCISCO MIRANDA enters. He is 7 pounds and 13 ounces.] Intermission," he shared.

Sebastian and Francisco already seem to be following in their dad's footsteps when it comes to loving music.

"I have two incredibly smart and brilliant and creative kids who — and who knows if they would be doing this if I didn't do what I do for a living — but they make up songs," Miranda told Kelley Carter on ABC's Close Up podcast.

They are each other's biggest supporters

Miranda and Nadal are cheerleaders for one another, and they aren't shy when it comes to showing their support.

"My wife's the reason anything gets done. She nudges me towards promise by degrees. She is a perfect symphony of one. Our son is her most beautiful reprise," he said as part of his acceptance speech at the Tony Awards in 2016.

Miranda has a tattoo in her honor

Miranda declared his love for his wife in a permanent way when he got a tattoo of the letter "V" on his ring finger in 2017.

"In other news, I got a permanent parking spot for V over the weekend," the playwright wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of his new ink.

America Ferrera portrayed Nadal on Curb Your Enthusiasm

In 2017, Miranda made a cameo on the HBO show Curb Your Enthusiasm. The episode saw the show's star Larry David attend a performance of Hamilton — and fall asleep on Miranda's wife's shoulder.

However, Nadal opted out of portraying herself in the episode, instead telling her husband to "just get America" to play her role, as the show's ​​executive producer Jeff Schaffer later told The Hollywood Reporter.