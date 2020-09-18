The X-Men actress revealed she is dating her singer beau in an Instagram post on Thursday

Everything to Know About Halle Berry's New Grammy-Winning Beau Van Hunt

Meet Van Hunt, the musician wooing Halle Berry.

The Oscar winner seemingly revealed the name of her new love, whose identity she had previously kept under wraps after teasing a potential romance last month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 54-year-old actress shared a cheeky photograph of herself on Instagram Thursday, where she donned a black T-shirt bearing the logo of her singer beau, 50, along with an olive-colored pageboy cap.

"now ya know... ♥️🦶🏽," Berry wrote in the caption, which included a foot emoji, referencing an earlier Instagram post she shared in July of her feet playing footsie with a man.

Like Berry, Hunt also has a career in the entertainment industry. Read on for everything to know about the award-winning musician.

1. He has been a life long musician

Hunt began playing musical instruments when he was just a kid, first picking up the drums at age 7, as his father was friends with of Ohio Players drummer Jimmy "Diamond" Williams, according to Page Six.

Hunt then learned to play the saxophone and keyboard, as well as the guitar, which the outlet reports was the last instrument he learned to play.

2. He has won a Grammy award

Back in 2007, Hunt took home the Grammy award for R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals in 2007 for "Family Affair," a tribute to Sly and the Family Stone that appeared on the album Different Strokes by Different Folks.

He was also nominated for a Grammy in 2006 for Urban/Alternative Performance for his song "Dust," but did not win.

3. He is a dad

The singer-songwriter has one teenage son. Though he mainly keeps his personal life pretty private and away from social media, he does post a bit about his son from time to time, including one post from last December, where he showed off a Christmas gift that was given to him.

"From the yung hitta, w love," Hunt captioned an Instagram post of a "Best Dad Ever" mug.

In a 2011 interview, Hunt said he loves being a father to his son, sharing, "It is a lot of fun! I can't imagine anybody not wanting to explore the opportunity to be a father, if you should decide to have a child."

4. He has the approval of Berry's fans and one of her close friends

On Thursday, when Berry first shared her Instagram post about her new beau, her trainer and close friend Peter Lee Thomas posted in the comment section of the post, where he wrote, "The greatest guy I know," with a red heart and applause emojis. Halle responded back with a simple red heart emoji.

Elsewhere, a slew of fans commented on the post as well, where one user wrote, "So happy for you Halle , you are so deserving of unconditional love❤️" as another added, "Love your love."

5. He is a college dropout

Hunt attended Morehouse College and majored in English before he later decided to drop out.