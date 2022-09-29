Who Is Margot Robbie's Husband? All About Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie quietly married British film producer Tom Ackerley in 2016 after meeting three years earlier.

The couple first met in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française, where he was an assistant director and she was in front of the camera. They began dating the following year and tied the knot in 2016.

The married couple now work side-by-side. In 2014, they co-founded a production company alongside friends Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr. LuckyChap Entertainment has produced several films and television series including I, Tonya and Birds of Prey, both of which starred Robbie.

Robbie and Ackerley rarely discuss their relationship publicly, besides the occasional mention in interviews, and they lead a very private life.

So who is the Oscar-winning actress' husband? Here's everything to know about Tom Ackerley and his relationship with Margot Robbie.

He got his start on the set of Harry Potter

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Before he started working behind the scenes on film sets, Ackerley got his start in the industry working as an extra in the first three installments of the Harry Potter films.

Robbie is a "massive" fan of the series and spent her 13th birthday sipping tea and reading one of the novels. In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel shared what Robbie called her "most embarrassing photo."

"I'm drinking a cup of tea. I'm in bed. I'm clearly really enjoying myself, reading Harry Potter," she told Kimmel of the photo.

The actress also spoke about her husband's involvement in the films during a 2020 appearance on The Graham Norton Show. "My husband is in the Harry Potter movies. I know, I was like, 'Had you told me sooner we would've been married very quickly,' " Robbie joked. "But he was an extra when he was a little kid — he was one of the Slytherin extras when Draco pushes some kids out of the way to see Buckbeak in the third book. He pushes my husband out of the way."

He works in the film industry

Following his short stint in front of the camera, Ackerley went on to study at Godalming College in the U.K. and later entered the film industry behind the scenes.

He began his career working as a floor runner and set production assistant, before later working as an assistant director, according to the British Film Institute.

He met Robbie on set

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Ackerley met his future wife in 2013 on the set of Suite Française, where he was working as a third assistant director. Robbie starred in the war-romance film alongside Michelle Williams. At the time, Robbie was not looking for a relationship when "the best-looking guy in London" caught her eye, as she recalled to Vogue in 2016.

"I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit," she said. "And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, Oh, he would never love me back. Don't make it weird, Margot. Don't be stupid and tell him that you like him. And then it happened, and I was like, Of course we're together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before."

They got married in secret

starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In December 2016, Robbie and Ackerley tied the knot in a private ceremony on Australia's Gold Coast. The couple didn't publicly announce their engagement prior to the wedding.

Shortly after rumors swirled that the couple had exchanged vows, The Wolf of Wall Street star confirmed the news with a cheeky Instagram post giving her husband a kiss and showing off a ring on her finger.

He co-founded a production company with Robbie

Kevin Mazur/Getty

The same year that Ackerley and Robbie began dating, they also went into business together. The couple were joined by Robbie's childhood friend Kerr and Ackerley's industry colleague McNamara, who also worked on Suite Française, to create LuckyChap Entertainment in 2014.

The foursome all lived together in a London apartment during the early days of their company, which has gone on to produce award-winning movies including I, Tonya and Promising Young Woman, as well as television series like Hulu's Dollface.

Ackerley opened up to MovieMaker magazine in 2020 about their goal to make female-focused films and amplify new voices. "If we can be a company that curates new and emerging talent, and can bring them through and provide that platform to do bigger movies and studio movies, that's ideally what we want to do," he said.

"It's nice to be in business with people where I already know we're going to do life together anyway," Robbie added of her co-founders.

They postponed their honeymoon to work on I, Tonya

Instead of going on a honeymoon after their wedding, the newly married couple went straight to work on I, Tonya.

"We did this film instead of our honeymoon. There were times we were sitting in a car parked in Atlanta freezing cold being like, 'We should be on a beach right now. We should be on a honeymoon. What are we doing?!' Following our dream," Robbie explained to Extra in 2017.

Once the movie wrapped, they did have time for a getaway together. "We did it after we finished shooting. It was great," she said of their honeymoon in Tahiti.

Robbie later discussed their trip during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2018, as the newlyweds had actually run into Degeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi in Tahiti — along with former President Barack Obama.

The actress recounted the hilarious interaction, explaining that during a rainy day, she and Ackerley decided to head to the hotel's gym, and Ackerley threw on a pair of somewhat revealing shorts. "I was like, 'You cannot wear those shorts! They're like… you know, I can see everything,' " Robbie recalled.

The pair thought the shorts would go unnoticed in the quiet gym — until they came across Degeneres, de Rossi and the former president.

"We then had to do this whole like stretching class, but Tom meanwhile is trying to like, not reveal anything, and he's dying," Robbie said. "The gym instructor keeps saying to Tom, 'Tom, lunge! Lunge! You're not lunging!' and Tom's trying to lunge cross-legged."

He helps Robbie cope with nerves

James Devaney/GC Images

Despite receiving countless award nominations and plenty of praise from critics, the Australian actress still deals with self-doubt from time to time and turns to her husband for a confidence boost.

"I'm always nervous to start any job. I have this complete crisis of faith and think, 'Oh my gosh, I'm not even good at acting and I can't do this,' " she told the Daily Mirror in 2021. "Every time I do a movie, I turn to my husband and I'm like, 'I don't think I can do this'. He says something like, 'You do this every time. You'll be fine.' "

He's afraid of snakes

Ackerley might be able to help his wife with the jitters, but when it comes to things like wildlife, he turns to her for support.

Growing up in Australia, the Bombshell actress is used to wildlife being around her house, but her English husband doesn't exactly share her ability to keep calm in a similar situation. During an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, she explained, "My husband hates snakes. He's English. You guys don't have them, obviously, at all in England, I guess."

The actress continued, "I'm living in L.A. and there was a two-meter snake … just outside the kitchen, just in the garden the other day. [Ackerley] almost had a coronary. He was like, 'What do we do?! Do we kill it?!' And I was like, 'F--- no, we don't kill it. Just gently tell it to go somewhere else.' "