Who Is Robert De Niro's Rumored Girlfriend? All About Tiffany Chen

Get to know Robert De Niro's rumored girlfriend.

The Academy Award was spotted with Tiffany Chen in August 2021, following his November 2018 split from ex Grace Hightower.

While De Niro and Chen first sparked dating rumors with their PDA-filled outing, the pair had met years prior when filming a movie together in 2015. Chen, a martial arts instructor, had a role in the project The Intern, which starred De Niro.

Despite their various European vacations and dinner dates with each other, neither De Niro nor Chen have spoken publicly about the status of their relationship.

As an acclaimed martial arts professional, Chen has been highlighted in the media for her accomplishments. During an interview with Inside Kung-Fu Magazine in 2011, she opened up about the people she surrounds herself with.

"Surrounding yourself with good people creates a symbiotic relationship that makes everyone's quality of life go up exponentially," she told the outlet at the time.

In May, De Niro revealed that he has welcomed a seventh baby during a sit-down with ET Canada while discussing parenting and his most recent film, About My Father, however, he didn't specify with whom.

De Niro has six children from previous relationships. He and his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, are parents to daughter Drena and son Raphael. In 1995, he welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron with his former girlfriend Toukie Smith. De Niro also shares son Elliot and daughter Helen Grace with his ex-wife, Grace Hightower.

Here's everything to know about De Niro's rumored girlfriend, Chen.

She's a martial arts instructor

Chen is a martial arts pro with an impressive resume, having racked up dozens of gold medals and world titles over the course of her career. In fact, the athlete was born into a kung-fu family as the daughter of Grandmaster William C.C. Chen.

"I never practiced tai chi with the intention of looking to fight. I learned the form, I learned some push hands and then I started competing in push hands," Chen — who entered her first push hands competition at age 16 — told Inside Kung-Fu.

By age 26, she was inducted into the martial arts magazine's Hall of Fame as competitor of the year in February 2011. "My plan has always been to learn how to be as great as my father," she told the outlet.

She has a background in dance

While martial arts is her primary focus, Chen's interest in the sport derived from her background in dance at a young age, including ballet and hula. She also took up swimming and gymnastic at age five, according to the bio on her website.

At age eight, Chen picked up figure skating and won three gold medals in a regional competition at age 11. In an effort to perfect her craft, she took ballroom dancing classes but quickly learned that tai chi was the secret to improving her form.

She first met De Niro on a movie set in 2015

Warner Bros.

Due to her impressive martial arts background, she was cast in a movie role that aligned with her skills — a gig that first introduced her to the Oscar-winning actor. The two met on set while working on the 2015 movie The Intern, where she played a Tai Chi instructor who helped De Niro's character.

She vacationed with De Niro in the South of France

BACKGRID

In August 2021, the duo sparked romance rumors when they were spotted holding hands while vacationing in the South of France. They were seen close together as they walked down to a luxury yacht where they joined a group of friends.

They were later spotted kissing on the boat, as seen in photos obtained by The Daily Mail. The outlet reported the luxury boat belonged to De Niro's billionaire business partner James Packer.

She has met some of De Niro's friends

Chen and De Niro were most recently photographed together leaving the restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica in March 2023. They were snapped alongside Harvey Keitel and Billy Crystal, who dined with them, according to photos obtained by Daily Mail.