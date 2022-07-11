Who Is Taylor Lautner's Fiancée? All About Taylor Dome

Taylor Dome and Taylor Lautner were first linked in 2018, and announced their engagement in 2021

Taylor Lautner has his sister, Makena Moore, to thank for his relationship.

Moore first introduced Lautner to his now-fiancée, Taylor Dome, while he was on a hiatus from acting. "I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends," he told PEOPLE. "And I met my fiancée out of it, so it all worked out."

The couple went public with their relationship in 2018, and the Twilight actor popped the question in November 2021. Lautner shared the news with fans by posting photos of the proposal on Instagram. "And just like that, all of my wishes came true," he wrote.

Dome also shared the same photo on her own Instagram with the caption, "My absolute best friend … I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU."

So who is the leading lady in Lautner's life? Here's what to know about Taylor Dome.

She's a registered nurse

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome Credit: Taylor Lautner Instagram

Dome isn't a Hollywood star, but a healthcare worker. After completing her studies in 2019, Dome became a registered nurse, and thanked Lautner in a post on Instagram for his support throughout her schooling.

"Thank you for encouraging me when I felt like quitting. Thank you for all the meals you'd make me when I was too busy studying. Thank you for quizzing me and trying to pronounce medical terms and abbreviations," she wrote alongside a photo of the two embracing.

In May 2021, Dome posted several snaps of herself at work on Instagram in celebration of Nurses Week. She praised her fellow healthcare professionals in the caption, writing, "Thank you for all you have given, your drive to keep going, and your heart of gold."

She's a mental health and self-care advocate

In addition to her work as a nurse, Dome is an influencer who focuses on self-care and mental health. In January 2022, Dome launched LEMONS by Tay, a self-care and mental health website. Per her Instagram announcement, the site is "an open and honest space" where she shares mental health exercises, tips and resources.

She was introduced to Lautner by his sister

Dome is a close friend of Lautner's sister, Makena Moore, and the actor gives his sister full credit for introducing the pair.

"My sister Makena actually introduced us," he revealed to PEOPLE. "She called me and said, 'Dude, I found your future wife. You need to meet this girl.' And the rest is history."

Lautner went into greater detail during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2022. He told Clarkson, "It's just me and my sister so we're super close, and she always said that she was gonna introduce me to my future wife, and I was like, 'Sure.' "

The actor said Moore used Lautner's love of games to bring him and Dome together.

"I love game nights. She's like, 'Throw a game night, invite me and some of my friends over, and I'll bring Tay. She'll just be one of them, and you guys can just meet,' " he recalled. "We hit it off and the rest is history."

She's Lautner's "biggest fan"

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome Credit: Taylor Dome Instagram

While Dome doesn't work in entertainment, she's very supportive of her future husband's career, and regularly posts on Instagram about Lautner's accomplishments. In January 2022, she shared an Instagram post in celebration of her fiancé's latest project, Home Team.

"Proud is an understatement. Proud of this movie and all the warm-hearted laughter it brings. Proud of you for getting back out there and doing what you love. Proud of the amazing man you have become," she wrote. "I'm your biggest fan."

In April 2022, Dome and Lautner hit their first red carpet together. She shared a photo of herself and her beau at the CMT Awards, writing, "First carpet with my favorite person by my side."

She was a fan of the Twilight films — and of Edward Cullen

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome Credit: Taylor Dome Instagram

Although Dome and Lautner first met a few years ago, Dome knew who the actor was long before their introduction. Lautner admitted on The Kelly Clarkson Show that Dome was a fan of the Twilight films, which launched him to stardom in 2008.

In November 2020, Dome shared a throwback photo on Instagram of her wearing a Twilight sweatshirt. She captioned the flashback, "#tbt #twilightforever."

In a hilarious video posted on her Instagram in June 2022, Dome admitted that she was once Team Edward over Team Jacob during Twilight's heyday. Participating in the "Show your childhood crush and then the person you ended up with" trend, she started the video with images of Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen before cutting to photos of Lautner, who played Edward's rival, Jacob Black.

"I think it's time to come clean …" Dome captioned the post, with Lautner commenting, "Bout time I won something."

Lautner's proposal left her speechless

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome Credit: Taylor Dome Instagram

After popping the question, Lautner shared the details of his proposal with Access Hollywood. He also confessed that his fiancée had a hard time saying "yes" — but not because she wasn't interested.

"She always has said, 'I don't want anything special. I don't want anything big and grand. Do it in the kitchen,' " he shared before noting that the kitchen plays a special role in their relationship.

"I love cooking, so I make us food all the time in the kitchen and we just eat at the counter," he said. "And she's like, 'One night after we eat in the kitchen, that's all I want. Simple.' "

Lautner did propose according to his now-fiancée's wishes, but he added a little flair.

"I got tons of flowers and candles and a sign. So when she came home at the end of the day, after a long day of work, she walked into that," he said. "It was a lovely surprise."

The Abduction actor admitted it took a while for Dome to respond, which caught him off guard.