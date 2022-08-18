Who Is Mark Ruffalo's Wife? All About Sunrise Coigney

After pursuing a career in acting, the mom of three returned to her creative roots as a store owner in upstate New York

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Published on August 18, 2022
Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo
Photo: Michael Loccisano/WireImage

Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney's love goes way back.

The She-Hulk actor and his wife tied the knot in June 2000 after meeting for the first time in 1998. Since then, they've been by each other's side.

Prior to the birth of their first child in 2001, the Louisiana native and Wisconsin-born actor moved to Los Angeles, California, where they first met on the street. For Ruffalo, it was love at first sight, telling Men's Journal, "I saw her and was like, I'm going to marry that girl."

Before making it big in Hollywood, Ruffalo says Coigney supported him during his early career. "I was living in a converted garage, and she was there for that, she was game," he added. "She believed in me."

From her motherhood duties to her previous acting career, here's everything to know about Coigney.

She's a New Orleans native

Sunrise Coigney
Mark Ruffalo/Instagram

Coigney was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has lived in a variety of different states ever since. She traveled the world throughout her youth and later spent time with Ruffalo in Los Angeles, but fell in love with upstate New York.

She and her family reside in Callicoon, a community-orientated, quaint escape that's surrounded by nature. Everything about the town "ticked all the boxes," Coigney told Women's Wear Daily. "If you want to get there, you have to really want to get there — there's no train, it definitely keeps it very pristine," she said. "It's a more primal way to live, which is to enjoy, I guess."

She was an actress

Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo
Michael Loccisano/WireImage

Before having children, Coigney acted in several TV shows and movies in the early 2000s. According to IMDb, the actress appeared in 2001's 100 Centre Street and the thriller Campfire Stories that same year. In 2003, she starred alongside Ruffalo in The Cut.

She shares three children with Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo (L), Sunrise Coigney (R), and family attend the Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame"
Jesse Grant/Getty

Since getting married in June 2000, the couple has welcomed three kids together. Their oldest and only son, Keen, was born in June 2001. Four years later, they welcomed their first daughter, Bella Noche, in May 2005, followed by their second daughter, Odette, in October 2007.

"I had a woman once tell me, 'You know, Sunrise, you'll always get a second chance at your career, but you'll never get a second chance with your children,'" Coigney told WWD about putting her acting career on hold to raise her children.

She always places her kids first

Mark ruffalos wife, Sunrise ruffalo, with their kids
Mark Ruffalo/Instagram

Coigney put her personal passions aside to take care of her kids. Ruffalo constantly recognizes his wife for being a "strong" and "fierce" mom to their kids and always posts tributes to her on Instagram detailing all that she does.

"The mornings, the breakfasts the lunches, the play dates and school stuff, and just all the ups and downs of raising kids, the wins and losses, the joys and tears. It's everything," the actor penned in a post. "Thank you for always being there, especially when you have to do it alone. It's not easy being a Mom."

Ruffalo previously opened up to PEOPLE about the intensity of the job and superpower abilities it takes to be a mom. "The times when my wife is gone and I've had to take care of everything … the laundry alone is enough to destroy you," he joked.

She's a retail store owner in New York

sunrise ruffalo and kids
Mark Ruffalo/Instagram

Now that her children have gotten older, Coigney has been able to return to her passions and pursue the creative career path that she's always wanted. The mom of three is the owner of Sunny's Pop, a retail shop filled with hand-picked treasures located in Narrowsburg, New York.

"The collection shares a glimpse of sunny's style that stems from growing up in New Orleans, hitting the streets of New York City, owning a shop named Kaviar and Kind in Los Angeles, and traveling the world finding tasteful treasures of varying cultural backgrounds," the website's bio reads.

She has supported Mark Ruffalo at many red carpet events

Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Between penning heartfelt notes to each other and attending major Hollywood events together, Coigney and Ruffalo are constantly showing support for one another. Throughout the years, Coigney has been by the actor's side at major award shows and red carpet events.

In 2020, Ruffalo posted a sweet throwback with his wife ahead of his presenting gig at the 92 Academy Awards. "9 years ago at the #Oscars with my beautiful Sunrise…and still going strong," he wrote. "Looking forward to presenting at tonight's show. Good luck to everyone nominated!"

