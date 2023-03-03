Who Is Anthony Hopkins' Wife? All About Stella Arroyave

Anthony Hopkins and Stella Arroyave have been married since 2003

Stella Arroyave and Anthony Hopkins
Anthony Hopkins and his wife, Stella Arroyave, have been married for two decades.

The Silence of the Lambs star first met the former antique dealer when he wandered into the shop she worked at, and Arroyave made quite the first impression. Two years later, the couple got married in 2003. In the years since, Arroyave has become an actor, writer and director, and the two have worked together a handful of times.

Arroyave, who is 18 years his junior, is Hopkins' third wife. The two-time Oscar winner was previously married to actor Petronella Barker — with whom he shares a daughter, Abigail Hopkins — from 1966 to 1972. He was married to Jennifer Lynton from 1973 to 2002. His marriage to Arroyave is her first.

So, who is Anthony Hopkins' wife? Keeping reading to learn more about Stella Arroyave.

She met Hopkins when she was an antique dealer

Anthony Hopkins and wife Stella Arroyave
Hopkins and Arroyave had a proper meet-cute in the early 2000s. Arroyave was working as an antique dealer when Hopkins paid her shop in Los Angeles a visit. As he told the Daily Mail in 2013, instead of walking over to greet him, she danced.

At the time, Hopkins had all but given up on marriage. "I am not very good with relationships," he recalled thinking. "With anyone. I can't be locked up with anyone for too long." However, Arroyave clearly changed his perspective.

She married Hopkins in 2003

Anthony Hopkins & Wife Stella
The couple dated for two years before getting married on March 1, 2003, in front of friends and family members at Hopkins' estate in Malibu, California. Guests dined on Greek food and were surrounded by daffodils — the national flower of Wales, where Hopkins was born and raised. Celebrities in attendance included Jodie Foster, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Steven Spielberg, Nicole Kidman and Winona Ryder.

She joined the entertainment business

Anthony Hopkins (right) and wife Stella Arroyave
After marrying Hopkins, Arroyave left the antique business and joined her husband in the entertainment industry. In 2007, she produced and starred in the film Slipstream, which Hopkins wrote, directed and starred in. Arroyave also appeared in a small role alongside Hopkins in The Human Stain.

In a January 2021 interview with Variety, Arroyave said she always wanted to work in entertainment. "I grew up in New York and left when I was 19. I wanted to be a lawyer," she said. "Then, I came out to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. I took a lot of courses at UCLA, writing, directing, filming. I did some music videos. When I married Tony, I produced the film Slipstream. I always wanted to produce, direct, write. It was something I nurtured, studied."

She has directed Hopkins

Arroyave made her directorial debut in 2020 with the psychological drama Elyse, which she co-wrote with screenwriter Audrey Arkins. The film follows a photographer named Elyse as she ends up in a psychiatric hospital after a tragic incident. Hopkins plays Elyse's doctor and composed the score for the film.

In a 2021 interview with The Times, Arroyave spoke about directing her husband. "He respected my position and I respected his," Arroyave said. "Although I recognized that I was working with a man who, clearly, has 55 years' worth of acting experience from which to draw."

She is making a documentary about Hopkins

Anthony Hopkins (R) and wife Stella Arroyave
While speaking with Variety, Arroyave shared that her next project is a documentary about Hopkins. "I've been developing my husband's documentary of his life," she said. "We started shooting some of it in his hometown in Wales, interviewing several people — Oliver Stone and Jodie Foster and Ian McKellen."

For the film, she also had the opportunity to speak to one of Hopkins' grammar school teachers. "He said that of all the students in the school, he wouldn't have guessed that Anthony would achieve this level of success because Anthony was a loner," Arroyave explained. "The only thing he saw was that he was interested in drawing and piano … Tony is a private man who enjoys being alone. But he's a genius."

Hopkins had previously spoken about his childhood with AARP The Magazine in 2019. "One of my teachers told [Arroyave] I was a mystery," he said. "I didn't speak to other kids; I didn't play sports; I didn't even go to the school plays. But I was tired of being called stupid, and I thought, 'One day I'll show you all.' And I became this other person. My career took off."

She encourages Hopkins' art

In addition to acting, Hopkins has a passion for painting. He's been featured in galleries around the world and has even sold some of his pieces. In 2011, Hopkins credited Arroyave for "opening this part of [his] life," as she had encouraged him to make small paintings as party favors for their wedding. "She has more confidence in me than I have in myself," the actor said.

She makes sure Hopkins doesn't work too much

Stella Arroyave and Sir Anthony Hopkins
Arroyave might encourage Hopkins to paint, but she also makes sure he maintains a work-life balance.

"I'm a workaholic," Hopkins said in 2019. "I act; I paint; I play music; I read a lot. It keeps the brain active. I'll go on working until I drop. ... Stella is good at keeping me in a harness. I spend hours in the studio painting, and she'll come in and say, 'Enough.' I don't have much common sense."

She shares simple pleasures with Hopkins

Stella Arroyave and Anthony Hopkins
Hopkins may be known for playing some not-so-sweet characters, but in 2011 he shared something "sweet" about himself with Parade. "I'm always buying gifts and flowers for my wife," he said. "She appreciates that, and then I get rewards. She makes me breakfast and brings it to me when I'm in bed."

Hopkins also said that he and Arroyave like to go for drives together and shared their road trip music of choice. "My wife and I have an SUV and like to wander," he said. "We both like country-western music — Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton."

