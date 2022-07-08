Who Is Christian Bale's Wife? All About Sibi Blazic

Christian Bale and Sibi Blazic have been married since 2000 and share two children

Christian Bale and wife Sibi Bale arrive at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 27, 2011 in Hollywood, California.

Christian Bale and wife Sibi Bale arrive at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 27, 2011 in Hollywood, California.

Christian Bale and Sibi Blazic may be one of Hollywood's most low-key couples, but they're still going strong after over two decades of marriage.

After eloping in Las Vegas in January 2000, the Batman actor and the former model welcomed two children: Emmeline Bale, born in 2005, and Joseph Bale, born in 2014. Despite their lengthy relationship, Bale and Blazic have managed to keep most of their private life away from the public eye — although Bale has occasionally opened up about his wife and family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's all about my girls, my wife and my daughter. I carry a picture of them with me all the time," he said in 2009.

The actor echoed the sentiment to Esquire in 2010. "I've got incredible pride for my family," he told the publication. "I've absolutely fallen into that cliché of a dad who could just happily talk about my daughter endlessly, but it's not what I'm about in terms of being an actor. I don't want people to know about that."

So who is the woman that has captured Christian Bales's heart for all these years? Here's everything to know about Sibi Blazic.

She used to be Winona Ryder's assistant

Christian Bale and wife Sibi arrive at the screening of "Reign Of Fire" at The Village Theatre Credit: Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty

The Chicago native was previously employed as Winona Ryder's personal assistant. Blazic and Bale reportedly met through Ryder, who starred alongside the actor in the 1994 adaptation of Little Women.

She was previously a model, makeup artist and stunt driver

Christian Bale (L) and Sibi Blazic attend the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

In addition to her work as a personal assistant, Blazic is also a former model and makeup artist. She was reportedly featured as a model in the late makeup artist Kevyn Aucoin's New York Times best-selling book, Face Forward, alongside subjects like Celine Dion, Julianne Moore and Sharon Stone.

Blazic also has experience as a stunt driver — including on the Bale-helmed Batman movie, The Dark Knight Rises.

"My wife was a stunt driver, she was chasing me through the city in Batman," Bale told the Wall Street Journal in 2014. "She was driving one of the cop cars. She can do 180s and stunts and all that. She terrifies me. My wife terrifies me."

She changed Bale's entire perspective on marriage

Christian Bale and Sibi Blazic attend the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Bale's parents, Jenny James and the late David Bale, divorced in 1991 after around 19 years together, which soured Bale on the idea of marriage. "I never planned to marry. Everyone was divorced in my family so I didn't have very healthy ideas about marriage," he told Easy Living magazine in July 2012. "Then I met Sibi and suddenly it seemed a fantastic idea."

The actor had previously told Interview magazine in 2001 that he assumed he'd be in his mid-30s before he felt prepared to settle down. "But I suddenly found that I'd met somebody and I said, "Screw it. I'm not gonna sit here saying, 'Oh no, I'm not ready,' and regret not having done this later on and the possibility of not having this person around," he said of meeting Blazic.

Bale's own father David gave marriage another shot when he married Gloria Steinem shortly after Bale and Blazic tied the knot in 2000, making Blazic the activist's stepdaughter-in-law. When asked how he felt about his father's second union, Bale told Interview that he and Sibi were looking forward to spending time with David and Steinem.

"My wife and I will be spending a few weeks with the two of them soon, and it'll be fantastic because I've been accustomed to my father always being alone," he said.

She and Bale celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary with a California bike ride

On Jan. 29, 2019, the pair was photographed on a casual bike ride on the Pacific Palisades coastline for their 19th wedding anniversary — which also happened to be the day before Bale's 45th birthday.

During their leisurely ride, both wore black sunglasses and sneakers. Blazic was dressed in a black T-shirt and leggings while Bale sported black shorts and a grey button-up.

She and Bale have the cutest nicknames for their children

In 2019, when Emmeline was 13 years old and Joseph was 4 years old, Bale referred to them as "Banana and Burrito" in a sweet acceptance speech at the Golden Globes.

"Thank you to my beautiful wife who said less is more," Bale said while accepting the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Dick Cheney in Vice. "Say less right now, she knows the dumb crap that can come out of my mouth sometimes. I can sink and ruin a perfectly good movie and a so-so career in one speech. I wouldn't be working without her."

He continued, "And thank you for our beautiful children, Banana and Burrito. They've given me a love and a soul I never thought possible."

Bale credits his wife with much of his career success

Christian Bale and wife Sibi Blazic attends the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California Credit: Todd Williamson/Getty

Over the years, Bale has often credited Blazic with improving his craft. "My wife and daughter come with me on location. It's the most ideal mix," he told Parade in 2008. "These wonderful distractions actually make me better at what I do."

In another acceptance speech gushing about Blazic, Bale mentioned that many of his notoriously drastic physical transformations for roles would have been "impossible" without her support.

"I truly believe you can't really celebrate something like this without having your partner with you because making movies takes so much time," he told the press after winning the 2011 Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Fighter.

"She's had to be married to so many different characters over our marriage … I know it truly would be impossible to do it without her. She's such a good, strong woman."

Bale has also joked that Blazic prefers some of the characters he plays over him.

"My wife definitely had favorites. She was like, 'Ah, I miss him. He's gone. You're a d—. I want you to be that character again," he told PEOPLE in November 2019.