Who Is Rob Zombie's Wife? All About Sheri Moon Zombie

Rob Zombie and Sheri Moon Zombie have a love to die for!

The metal singer-turned-horror director first met his future wife in Connecticut in the early 90s and the pair hit it off fast, moving in together after only a month. Sheri then joined Rob whenever he hit the road with his band, White Zombie, later becoming a dancer, choreographer and costume designer for his solo tours. After nine years of dating, the couple tied the knot on Halloween, fittingly, in 2002.

Sherri and Rob have collaborated on many projects, including the White Zombie music video "Living Dead Girl," Rob's first feature film House of 1000 Corpses and his Netflix movie remake of the '60s TV hit, The Munsters.

Despite their love for all things spooky, home for the couple doesn't look like a horror set, and is instead filled with laughter and rescue animals. "He's very creative," Sheri said of Rob during a 2007 interview with the Los Angeles Times. "At home, that's all he's ever doing, whether it's painting or writing or whatever. And he's very funny; he makes me laugh all the time."

Keep reading to learn more about Rob Zombie's wife, Sheri Moon Zombie.

She is a California girl originally from the East Coast

Rob Zombie and Sheri Moon Zombie arrive at the Opening Night Of Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 12, 2019 in Universal City, California
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Sheri grew up in Plainville, Connecticut, and took off for California right after her high school graduation. She moved home a couple of times — even attending broadcasting school back east with a dream of doing voiceovers and animation — but now considers herself a California girl.

"Seventeen is really young to move out of state and be on your own," Sheri told the blog Girls and Corpses. "I mean, I wanted to play and have fun and be responsibility-free but eventually you have to buckle down and get a job. So I was a little wild child when I was younger."

New England blood runs through the Zombies, as Rob was born one state north in Haverhill, Massachusetts. The singer met Sheri in Connecticut when he performed with White Zombie at Toad's Place in New Haven.

"I was kinda mean to you the first night we met, right?" she asked her husband during an interview with the New York Post in 2013, to which Rob whispered, "Yes."

She and Rob got married on Halloween

Sheri Moon and Rob Zombie during LionsGate Films' "House of 1000 Corpses" Premiere at ArcLight Cinemas in Hollywood, CA, United States
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Rob and Sheri were together for nine years before eloping on Halloween in 2002.

"It sounds like we're trying to be all spooky and weird, but that really wasn't the plan," Rob told the New York Post.

Sheri added that tying the knot on October 31 was "kinda by accident."

"We'd been together for nine years already, and we had the wedding planner and all that stupid stuff, and we were taking a walk in the neighborhood and were like, 'Let's just elope,' " she said. "It was the best thing we did. I was so happy."

And, yes, their legal surname is Zombie. Rob had his last name legally changed from Cummings to Zombie in 1996, and when the pair wed, Sheri took the name as well.

She regularly works with Rob

Sheri Moon (L) and Rob Zombie (R) pose during a photocall at the Sitges Film Festival 2016 on October 12, 2016 in Sitges, Spain
Robert Marquardt/Getty

Sheri started going on tour with Rob when he was part of White Zombie, and became an even bigger part of his touring life when he went solo, working as a dancer, choreographer and costume designer.

What Sheri is best known for, however, is working with her husband as an actress. She got her small screen start in the music video for White Zombie's "Feed the Gods" and was later featured in three other White Zombie videos and 11 Rob Zombie videos. Her most famous music video appearance came in "Living Dead Girl," a sendup to The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari.

Sheri then shifted her on-camera experience to the big screen, starring in several of Rob's horror films, including 1000 Corpses, The Devil's Rejects and The Lords of Salem.

"Both of our first movies were together," Rob told the New York Post. "So it was like, 'Do you know what you're doing?' 'No.' "Do you know what you're doing?' 'No.' 'Let's do it anyway!' "

Though Sheri has tried her hand at acting gigs outside of the horror genre, including guest starring on episodes of Californication and CSI: Miami, she has previously said she's content making projects with her husband.

"Honestly, in the beginning I did feel a lot of pressure to live up to a certain expectation, but now I don't care. I don't read reviews. I know I'm doing the best job I can and Rob's happy with it, and that's all that matters," she said during an interview with the Daily Dead. "We're making what we want to make and what we think the fans will enjoy. That's what is important to me."

Most recently, the couple teamed up on a revival of The Munsters for Netflix, which premiered on Sept. 27, 2022. Rob served as director for the movie remake of the beloved '60s sitcom, and cast Sheri as matriarch Lily Munster.

"I wanted to cast people that had worked together a lot," Rob told Entertainment Weekly of the project's cast, which also includes the couple's friend Cassandra Peterson, aka Elvira.

"We've been friends with Cassandra for I don't even know how long," the director explained. "She was at our wedding, she was at Sheri's shower. We've been friends with her for at least 25 years. So that was another good person that could come in and fit right in, totally familiar."

She and her husband had a "typical" courtship

Rob Zombie and Sheri Moon Zombie arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere of "Halloween II" held at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on August 24, 2009
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Despite the many years they've put into the horror realm, the early days of the Zombies' relationship were anything but scary. When the New York Post asked if their dates were to horror films and events, she responded that "he's not that much of a nerd." Instead, they went on typical dates like dinner and walks along the Santa Monica pier.

She is a vegan and animal activist

Rob and Sheri Moon Zombie
Sheri Moon Zombie Instagram

Both Sheri and Rob are vegans and animal advocates. At the Woodstock Sanctuary's 14th Annual ThanksLiving Gala in 2019, the couple were given the Woodstock Warrior Award to honor their work against animal abuse. Rob dedicated their award to Rob Zombie, a duck who bears his name.

"As everyone in this room knows, fighting for animals and being vegan, you're going to take s— from everybody because they think it's not cool. Actually it is cool — they're not cool," Rob said at the time, according to Revolver. "But that's just the way it goes. Everybody's coming around. You know, we turn on the TV and see all these horrible, multi-death corporations like Burger King selling their plant-based burgers and last night I saw Dunkin' Donuts had one, so you know, change is happening. Fight the power."

The Zombies have also worked with PETA, rescuing two goats, Ginger and Claire, through the organization.

She and Rob live on a farm

Rob Zombie and Sheri Moon Zombie attends PETA's 35th Anniversary Party at Hollywood Palladium on September 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
Todd Williamson/Getty

While their home base is Los Angeles, the Zombies also live on a farm in Connecticut. The animal lovers are surrounded by many adopted pets at their country home, including goats, a pug named Godzilla, cats and more. Sheri also has a passion for gardening and often posts about her yard projects.

She is a ceramicist

Rob Zombie and wife Sheri Moon during 2005 MTV Movie Awards - Arrivals at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States
SGranitz/WireImage

When she's not starring as a scream queen, Sheri loves to spin a pottery wheel. The artist has shown off her studio and work to fans on Instagram a number of times, writing about the process in 2020, "I wear this mask when I'm in my studio mixing dry glazes for my pottery — I used to feel very 'breaking bad' when wearing it, now it's just pretty normal."

She had a clothing line

Rob Zombie, Writer/Director and wife Sheri Moon during "House of 1000 Corpses" DVD Premiere Party at Club A.D. in Los Angeles, California, United States
Amy Graves/WireImage

The multi-hyphenate also ran a clothing line called Total Skull for seven years. The brand's name meant awesome or rad, "the best of the best." Sheri eventually said goodbye to the line, but reflected on it in 2018 with a throwback post.

"WOW!!! Going through my stash of vintage #totalskull," she captioned a picture of some shirts.

