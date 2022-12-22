Who Is Michael Caine's Wife? All About Shakira Caine

Michael Caine and Shakira Caine have been married for nearly five decades

By
Published on December 22, 2022 11:58 AM
Sir Michael Caine poses with his wife Shakira after being awarded "Commandeur des arts et des lettres" by French Culture Minister Frederic Mitterrand at Ministere de la Culture on January 6, 2011 in Paris, France
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Michael Caine has one of the longest-standing careers in Hollywood, but what is perhaps even more impressive is his nearly 50-year marriage to his wife, Shakira Caine.

The Academy Award-winning actor first met Caine (née Baksh) in the 1970s and has said that it was love at first sight. The couple tied the knot in 1973 and welcomed their daughter that same year. They've been going strong ever since and are now proud grandparents.

"I fell in love with her in about eight minutes," Michael told the Radio Times in 2018. "It took her two hours to fall in love with me."

In addition to their family life, the couple are also very supportive of each other's careers and Shakira has accompanied the Batman star to many of his premieres.

So, who is the woman who instantly stole Caine's heart? Keep reading to learn more about Michael Caine's wife, Shakira Caine.

She was Miss Guyana

Shakira Baksh 20, "Miss Guiana" Pictured on her arrival in Sydney by air today. September 24, 1968
Trevor James Robert Dallen/Fairfax Media

When Shakira was 16, she quit school and began working as a secretary in a U.S. Information Service office in Guyana, as she told PEOPLE in 1976. The office was bombed leaving her eardrum ruptured and her cheek scarred. The incident led her to enter a beauty contest in hopes of being able to leave Guyana. "My main concern was just to get out," she said.

Shakira earned the title of Miss Guyana and went on to compete at the Miss World pageant in London, where was third runner-up. She eventually moved to England.

She's a former actress

Sir Michael Caine (L) and Shakira Caine attend as Richard Caring and Sir Philip Green host Johnny Gold's 80th Birthday at 34 Grosvenor Square on June 25, 2012 in London, England
Dave M. Benett/Getty

Shakira made her acting debut in 1969 in Carry on Again Doctor. In 1975, Shakira played Roxanne in The Man Who Would Be King, alongside her husband Michael, Sean Connery, Saeed Jaffrey and Christopher Plummer.

Michael got her number from an ad agency

Michael Caine and wife Shakira during "The Man Who Would Be King" New York Premiere at New York in New York, United States
Tom Wargacki/WireImage

After seeing Shakira in a 1970s Maxwell House coffee commercial, Michael knew he had to meet her. A friend arranged a date and they've been together ever since.

"She was the most beautiful girl I'd ever seen," Michael told PEOPLE in 1976.

Shakira added, "He was everything I didn't expect. I had just seen him in Get Carter and he seemed so aggressive and ruthless. Instead, I found him charming and very gentle, someone whom I'd like to spend part of my life with."

She and Michael wed in Las Vegas in 1973

Michael Caine, 39, married Shakira Baksh, 25, in a civil ceremony in Las Vegas, 1/8. Miss Baksh, the former "Miss Guiana," had dated the actor for 18 months.
Bettmann/Getty

On Jan. 8, 1973, Michael and Shakira got married in Las Vegas at the Candlelight Wedding Chapel.

"Oh we're so romantic," Michael later said of their marriage in a 2012 interview with The Mirror. "We go off on little honeymoons. Every now and again we go off to a lovely hotel called the George V in Paris and have a weekend honeymoon away from everybody."

They share a daughter and two grandchildren

Michael Caine with his wife Shakira and daughter Natasha in London's Dorchester Hotel tonight (Thursday) where he picked up the Dilys Powell award for outstanding achievement at the London Film Critics Awards
Peter Jordan - PA Images/PA Images

Michael and Shakira welcomed their daughter Natasha Caine in 1973.

"I'm a big family man. I've got two grandsons … and I love 'em to bits," Caine told the Radio Times. "I became a bit of a hero to them. I was watching cartoons with the eldest and a trailer for one of the Batman films came on and there's me with Batman. He said, 'Do you know Batman?' I said casually, 'Yeah, he's a friend of mine...' "

They posed for the cover of PEOPLE in 1976

michael caine people cover
People

In 1976, Michael and Shakira were featured on the cover of PEOPLE. In their cover story, the couple opened up about how they met, hosting dinner parties at their ornately decorated home and their working-class upbringings. "While I don't regret my past, I would not want to change the present," Michael shared. "When a man has got a missus like mine, you don't have to look in any other direction."

In his 2018 book, Blowing the Bloody Doors Off: And Other Lessons in Life, Michael shared that Shakira saved his life.

"I was never bombed on set, but I thought that a small vodka for breakfast was nothing to worry about, and in the early 1970s I was drinking two bottles of the stuff a day," he wrote. "By an immense stroke of good fortune, Shakira arrived in my life just in time. The empty feeling vanished and she got on my case. Then, to top it all, she got pregnant and I was given a second go at fatherhood, and soon I got myself straightened out. I gave up alcohol entirely for a year and now I never drink during the day, and with dinner it's just wine."

She travels with Michael for work

Michael Caine (R) and wife Shakira Caine attend "A Night of Reggae" hosted by Helena Bonham Carter for Save The Children UK at The Roundhouse on March 12, 2014 in London, England
David M. Benett/Getty

While speaking to The Mirror, Michael said being on location can cause strain on a relationship. "If you go away on location for three months and your wife stays at home, you've made a whole new load of friends and she's made a whole new load of friends and you get home and you're kind of strangers," he explained. For the Caines, however, this isn't the case.

"My wife comes with me on all the movies, but she is not an appendage to a film star or anything like that," he continued. "She is the other half of me. Also, we're still very much in love with each other. We always have been, we always will be."

Related Articles
michael caine life in pics
Michael Caine's Life in Photos
Taylor Hackford and Helen Mirren attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Paramount+'s "1923" at Hollywood American Legion on December 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Helen Mirren's Husband? All About Taylor Hackford
Jude Law and Phillipa Coan attend day eleven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at Wimbledon on July 08, 2016 in London, England
Who Is Jude Law's Wife? All About Phillipa Coan
michael caine
Michael Caine Enjoys Date Night Out in London with Longtime Wife Shakira
Ethan Sandler and Kathryn Hahn attend the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Kathryn Hahn's Husband? All About Ethan Sandler
Luciana Damon and Matt Damon walk the red carpet ahead of the 'Downsizing' screening and Opening Ceremony during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 30, 2017 in Venice, Italy
Who Is Matt Damon's Wife? All About Luciana Barroso
Anna Faris, Michael Barrett
Who Is Anna Faris' Husband? All About Michael Barrett
Ethan Hawke and Ryan Shawhughes attend the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City
Who Is Ethan Hawke's Wife? All About Ryan Shawhughes
Chris Paul and Jada Crawley attend Stance Spades At NBA All-Star 2020 at City Hall on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois
Who Is Chris Paul's Wife? All About Jada Paul
Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley attend Showtime's FYC Event and Premiere for "The First Lady" at DGA Theater Complex on April 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Michelle Pfeiffer's Husband? All About David E. Kelley
Andrew Upton (L) and Cate Blanchett attend the Summer Gala for The Old Vic at The Brewery on June 27, 2016 in London, England
Who Is Cate Blanchett's Husband? All About Andrew Upton
Steven Spielberg and actress Kate Capshaw arrive at the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Steven Spielberg's Wife? All About Kate Capshaw
Cole Hauser (L) and Cynthia Daniel attend Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Season 2 Premiere Party at Lombardi House on May 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Cole Hauser's Wife? All About Cynthia Daniel
George JONES and Tammy WYNETTE, with George Jones
Tammy Wynette and George Jones' Relationship Timeline
Antonella Rocuzzo and Lionel Messi attend the photocall of 'Messi 10' by Cirque du Soleil on October 10, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.
Who Is Lionel Messi's Wife? All About Antonela Roccuzzo
Stephen Colbert (R) and Evelyn McGee-Colbert attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Who Is Stephen Colbert's Wife? All About Evelyn McGee-Colbert